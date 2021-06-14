OAKLAND – On a positive note, Riverside’s baseball team has won three games at the varsity level so far this season.
That’s three more than in the past four years.
The Bulldogs came off that 38-game losing streak with a non-conference victory over East Mills, then followed up with Western Iowa Conference victories over Missouri Valley and Audubon.
That’s why Monday night’s home loss – a 12-2 five inning contest – might be one to flush, and then move on.
“Things started out like we expected,” said coach Cole Chapin, starting his second season with the Bulldogs. After a few early losses, “We found some momentum and started doing things right and playing baseball the way it should be played, and started scoring more runs than other teams. That’s the way the game goes.
“I like this group of boys. They’re resilient ... but we’re going to get back on it (today). I’ve got nothing but faith in them. We’ve got good effort all the way around,” he continued. “Our three seniors (Wyatt Hough, Ethan Reicks and Ed Vicek) do a great job making sure our younger guys know what they’re supposed to be doing, dugout talk and leading by example, and vocal as well.”
Monday night, however, was one of those games a team on its way up might have along the way: A game where not much goes right and the other team takes advantage.
The Vikings, behind a one-hit performance by Jacob Coon, broke open the scoring in the third inning, using an error and two hits to take a 4-0 lead. The five-run fourth inning all but sealed the deal, with a two-run RBI by Brady Lund the big blow to help grow their lead to 8-1.
The Bulldogs had their chances, and loaded the bases in the bottom of the third, all the result of an error and three walks. However, only one run came out of the whole deal – a walk-in by Vicek – and a grounder to shortstop ended any chances at more.
“We didn’t throw strikes when we needed to and we didn’t make the routine plays behind the pitchers,” said Chapin. “We didn’t put ourselves in good counts and they took advantage of it.”
Meantime, AHSTW coach Jason Holst had to have been pretty pleased with what he saw from his team.
Jacob Coon and Nick Denning each scored three runs, while Brayden Lund went 2-for-4 and David Johnson 2-for-3 with a walk.
“I’ve got to give credit to our bats. We kind of woke up (after Friday’s loss to Tri-Center),” said Holst. “We didn’t get many baserunners and they were stingy on any of that opportunity. We came out and we were able to put the ball in play ... and we kept the momentum.”
With a good effort – and they’ve been seen this season – there’s nothing but good things ahead for Riverside baseball.
The Bulldogs will look for that better effort as they travel today to Neola to take on Tri-Center. IKM-Manning and Treynor follow later this week.