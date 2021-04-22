It’s been a month since Midland University freshman Annamarie Lowary competed at the National Invitational swimming and diving championships in Fort Pierce, Fla.
But Lowary, an Atlantic graduate who shined for the Trojans during her prep career, it was a meet where she made great memories and used it as a springboard for even better things next year.
“I feel like the new team was a lot of fun, especially with the new coaching ... (it’s) been really interesting to get used to,” said Lowary, the 2020 Atlantic grad who qualified all four years of her prep swimming career. “I really enjoyed workouts and lifting, along with some practices and overall it was such a fun season and made it so much easier to work hard.”
The National Invitational was March 17-20, and it was there she competed in five events. Three of those she finished in the in the top 5: third in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:36.33, where she swam the lead leg); fourth in the 800-freestyle relay (8:00.23, where she swam the third leg) and fifth in the 200-yard butterfly, with a time of 2:12.49.
She also turned in a 12th-place showing in the 200-yard freestyle (1:58.57) and 13th in the 500-yard freestle (5:19.12).
Several of her performances were school records.
Lowary said she enjoys Midland, which is close enough to home “but far enough away that I really like the new size.” She also has enjoyed working with her coach, Ryan Bubb, and her teammates, and has appreciated the friendship of several of her former teammates from back in Atlantic, including Lexi Reynolds, now a sophomore, and Clare Christensen, an Audubon student who participated with Atlantic as part of a cooperative.
So was it difficult to get back into a routine after a pandemic? Lowary said yes and no.
“Our routine never got messed up in college because of it. The whole time I was here it’s been a pretty regular (routine) but I was eager to get back with the team and be swimming with people again,” she said.
And now, eyes are set toward the winter of 2021-2022, when she’ll be a sophomore and like everyone else hoping for a more normal year, where the pandemic isn’t as much of a factor.
“This year I was awarded all-American, and that’s something I’ll be reaching for next year,” she said. “But I got to the national meet this year in Florida. You can’t really beat that. It was a lot of fun, but I definitely want to place better in all my events and definitely want to get back on that podium and shoot for that first place spot.”