ATLANTIC – The highlight of the night for Atlantic’s baseball team against Harlan happened before the first official pitch.
There was an honorary first pitch thrown, and by a special teammate.
Steele McLaren was seriously injured in an accident last fall and was hospitalized for several months. He returned home earlier this spring and then spent several more weeks in therapy, before coming back to Atlantic.
He actually started coming to games last week, and is every bit a part of the Trojan baseball team. But it wasn’t until Thursday night when he was honored by the school and community at a game.
With his teammates, Harlan’s team and both the Trojan and Cyclone softball teams invited to watch Steele threw out the first pitch. Garrett, his younger brother, caught the pitch, and then Steele got a standing ovation.
That was the end of the celebrating for Atlantic.
It was another night where the offense was lacking, but not for a lack of trying, and the other team simply taking advantage. This time, the Cyclones used three fifth-inning errors by the Trojans to take command in an eventual 7-0 loss, in a game that was called in the top of the seventh inning after lightning was spotted in the area.
The Trojan losing streak hit seven straight. Again, it was a case of putting the ball in play, but always seemingly right at somebody.
“The floodgates are going to open eventually, not just in the sky but hopefully our bats,” said coach Joe Brummer after his team tallied just three hits on the night. “We just had one inning get away, with too many walks and a couple errors that sealed our fate.”
The Trojans’ best chance came in the third inning, with Garrett Reynolds and Grant Sturm at second and third with two out. But a pop fly to left field ended the opportunity, and the score remained scoreless until Harlan broke through in the fifth.
The road doesn’t get any easier for the Trojans (7-11, 6-11 Hawkeye Ten Conference). Tuesday night is a road game against Iowa Class 1A No. 7 CAM at Anita, followed by Wednesday’s road trip to Guthrie Center to take on ACGC. The next home game is Thursday, July 1, against Red Oak.