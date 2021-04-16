Area state qualifying track meet assignments have been announced.
All state qualifying meets are 4 p.m. Thursday, May 13.
Atlantic, in Class 3A, has been assigned to the Glenwood SQM, where they will compete with the host Rams, plus Carroll, Clarke, Creston, Denison-Schleswig, Harlan and Sioux City Heelan.
The top two individuals at each Class 3A SQM qualify automatically for state; thereafter, it's the next eight best performances statewide to get a total of 24 total qualifiers in each event.
The state meet is May 20-22 at Drake Stadium, Des Moines.
Elsewhere:
CLASS 1A
Area schools are split between two meets.
Audubon will host a SQM, where they will host area schools CAM, Exira-EHK and Griswold. Also there: Alta-Aurelia, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Earlham, Glidden-Ralston, IKM-Manning, Newell-Fonda, Nodaway Valley, Orient-Macksburg, Stanton and Storm Lake St. Mary's.
Riverside is at a SQM at Mondamin. In addition to the Bulldogs and hosting West Harrison, there's Ar-We-Va, Boyer Valley, Council Bluffs Heartland Christian, Council Bluffs St. Albert, East Mills, Fremont-Mills, Iowa School For the Deaf, Logan-Magnolia, Sidney, Tri-Center, West Monona and Woodbine.
CLASS 2A
Treynor will be the destination for ACGC and AHSTW. They'll compete alongside the host Cardinals, plus Carroll Kuemper, Clarinda, Missouri Valley, MVAOCOU, Panorama, Red Oak, Shenandoah, Underwood and West Central Valley of Stuart.