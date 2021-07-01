Atlantic's offense continued to get onto firm footing as the Trojans rocketed ACGC for 15 hits in an 18-1 victory Wednesday night in Guthrie Center.
Jayden Proehl allowed just one hit, walked one and struck out two, but the defense held strong, giving up just one error.
Newell Rogers had the lone ACGC hit, an RBI single in the third inning, bringing home Reid Rumelhart, who got on after being hit by a pitch and advanced into scoring position with a stolen base.
The Trojans responded with a seven spot in the fourth, then three more in the fifth and eight in the sixth to put the game into goodbye gear. Garrett McLaren, Brendan Atkinson, and Colin Mullenix all had three hits and two RBI. Bodie Johnson and Grant Sturm also had two RBI games before coach Joe Brummer called off the offense.