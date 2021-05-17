ATLANTIC – This one was a game right to the end.
Atlantic trailed visiting Carroll Kuemper Catholic just 3-1 with five minutes left and still had plenty of opportunities to pull to within a goal, and maybe even have time to get another and tie the match up.
But the Knights got a pair of late goals on the board and came away with the 5-1 win Tuesday night at the Trojan Bowl.
Coach Matt Smith gave several of his senior players, some who didn’t get to see much action this year, time on the field in the final five minutes, and that’s when the Knights sealed the win.
Until then, it was a classic case of “oh-so-close.”
“A couple of opportunites but unlucky breaks at times, but I was really proud of our effort.”
Beau Dickerson, among the seniors honored after the game, played a ball off a mistake by the Knights’ goalkeeper in the fifth minute to give the Trojans a 1-0 lead. But the Knights scored about eight minutes later to tie it up and took a 2-1 lead into the break, before scoring just minutes into the second half.
Atlantic (1-15, 0-7 Hawkeye Ten) now will prepare for their Iowa Class 1A substate quarterfinal matchup, set for Thursday, May 20, at Greene County.