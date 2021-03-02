IOWA CITY – Four University of Iowa wrestlers are on the top line of the 2021 Big Ten Championships pre-seeds released Tuesday by the conference office.
Spencer Lee (125), Jaydin Eierman (141), Alex Marinelli (165) and Michael Kemerer (174) are all seeded No. 1 at their respective weight classes for the 2021 Big Ten Championships set for Saturday and Sunday at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania.
Iowa’s four top seeds lead the conference. Penn State (2) is the only other school that received more than one. The Hawkeyes also picked up three No. 2 seeds, more than any other school. They include Austin DeSanto (133), Max Murin (141) and Kaleb Young (157).
Jacob Warner (197) and Tony Cassioppi (285) are both seeded third. Nelson Brands is the No. 9 seed at 184.
Iowa won the 2020 Big Ten Championships and has 36 team conference titles, more than twice as many as the next school (Illinois, 17). Lee and Marinelli are defending Big Ten champions. Marinelli is a two-time defending champion seeking to become the 19th Hawkeye in program history to win three conference titles.
The complete tournament brackets and official seeds will be released Friday afternoon following the Big Ten Conference coaches meeting. For more information on the 2021 Big Ten Wrestling Championships visit bigten.org.