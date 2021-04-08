GOLF
Exira-EHK at Boyer Valley:
- The Spartan boys were a distant second to met champion Boyer Valley on the Bulldogs’ home course in Dunlap, 175-197.
Tyler Petersen was the meet medalist with a 41. Dane Paulsen shot a 45, Trey Petersen a 50 and Hunter Andersen a 61.
Shay Burmeister and Mollie Rasmussen each had 61s as the only two two compete for the Spartan girls. Boyer Valley edged Coon Rapids-Bayard for the meet title.
Audubon golf:
- The Wheelers wait until Saturday to kick off their 2021 season. The boys are in action at the CAM Invitational, taking place Saturday at Crestwood Hills Golf Course in Anita.
The girls’ join the season Monday vs. AHSTW at the Audubon Golf & Country Club, competing with the boys.
TENNIS
Monarchs sweep by Wheelers:
- The Wheeler tennis teams began the season Tuesday against Denison-Schleswig, and it was the Monarchs who picked up the series’ sweep.
The Wheeler girls got wins at No. 5 and 6 singles, and No. 2 doubles in a 6-3 loss to the Lady Monarchs. Jill Denny took an 8-5 victory over D-S’s Abby Gehlsen, while Sophia Sebetka was a winner at No. 6 singles.
Kate Tessman teamed with Denny at No. 2 doubles to win 8-6 over the D-S team of Hailey Meseck and Hannah Weber.
The Wheeler boys fell 6-0 in their dual with D-S. Tyler Rugaard fell 10-2 at No. 2 singles, while he teamed with Eli Deist to get a 10-1 loss at No. 1 doubles.