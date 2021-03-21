The Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ fishing report for the week of March 18, 2021 for southwest Iowa:
Big Lake (Including Gilbert’s Pond), northeast Council Bluffs: Rainbow trout were stocked this week. Rainbow Trout — Good: Cast small spinners, spoons, jigs with plastics or live bait under a bobber. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.
Greenfield Lake, Adair County, one mile southwest of Greenfield: Channel Catfish — No Report: Greenfield has a good population of channel catfish of all sizes. After the ice goes out is a good time to target catfish.
Lake Manawa, Pottawattamie County, southwest edge of Council Bluffs: Manawa is a good destination for ice-out catfish. Channel Catfish — Good: Channel catfish are actively feeding on winter-killed fish. Target catfish on wind-blown shorelines with shad sides.
Littlefield Lake, Audubon County, four miles east of Exira: Littlefield is ice-free. Channel Catfish — No Report: Target channel catfish with shad sides or cut bait. Littlefield has a good catfish population.
Lakes are ice-free. For more information on lakes in the Southwest District call the Cold Springs office at (712) 769-2587.
Three Mile Lake, Union County, three miles northwest of Afton: The lake is ice-free. Courtesy docks are installed at the main boat ramp.
Mount Ayr district lakes are ice-free. Surface water temperature is about 40 degrees. For more information, please call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at (641) 464-3108.