ELK HORN – Exira-EHK’s discipline at the plate showed in Tuesday’s Iowa Class 1A district semifinal vs. Sidney.
The Cowboys paid for it big time as the Spartans scored nine in the first inning and eased to an 11-1, five-inning romp to advance to Saturday’s district championship.
Coach Tom Petersen’s team got just one hit in that first inning, but drew six straight walks to open the game. After starting Cowboy pitcher Garrett Phillips was driven from the mound, after which the Spartans continued to reach after a batter hit by a pitch and reached on an error at first. That, along with their only hit the first time around in the order – all without getting an out – figured in all nine runs scoring.
“That’s one of the things we talked about (before the game),” said Petersen. “If they threw pitches down the middle, we wanted to be aggressive on the first pitch. But they had two different instances where they’d thrown six balls in a row, so you have to make sure you’re more disciplined there and we were.”
Tyler Kingery, meantime, kept the Cowboys guessing, as he struck out seven, six on a called strike three. While there were some concerns defensively, they ended up shoring themselves up to allow just one run, that coming in the top of the second on an error.
Dane Paulsen got an RBI dobule in the fourth to make it 10-1, and Tyler Petersen ended the game with a single to left to plate Kingery.
The Spartans (11-12) will travel to Council Bluffs to take on fourth-ranked St. Albert in the district championship game.