RED OAK – The brothers Sturm have been Atlantic's leaders on the tennis courts all season long.
Grant and Ethan, or Ethan and Grant if you will, have continued their run of dominance this season and earned a spot at the state tennis meet later this month.
They'll be going as district champions, winning their 1A district with a 6-1, 6-2 championship round win over Reed Finnegan-Josh Schuster of Shenandoah. The Mustang tandem also advances as the runner-up.
The two captured a spot with a pair of early-round 6-0, 6-0 wins, over Sant Dow- Cyrus Lawrence of Clarinda, and Corbin Wolfe-Jonah Wemhof, Red Oak, and the won a pair of 6-2 matches over Adam Timmerman and Evan Timmerman of Southwest Valley in the semifinals.
Grant Sturm, a senior, was a singles qualifier in 2019 and was a favorite to repeat his trip to state a year ago before the season was cancelled due to COVID-19. Ethan Sturm, a junior, solidified his status as a bona fide player this past season and, in his first trip to state, now joins his brother.
The Sturms are the first Atlantic doubles team to qualify for state since 2018, when Cooper McDermott and Grant Podhajsky made their third and final trip as a double squad, placing a career-high sixth that season. Eight different doubles teams from Atlantic have placed at state, with the eighth of those – McDermott-Podhajsky – medaling twice.
The Trojans placed second in the team standings, while team champion Shenandoah and Southwest Valley also advanced to regional tennis competition. Pairings will be announced later, with the Trojans learning their opponent later and the Mustangs getting a first-round bye. Shenandoah's Andrew Lawrence, the district champion, and runner-up Nathan Brown of Clarinda advanced as singles state qualifiers.