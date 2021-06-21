ATLANTIC – Your opponent gives you nine walks.
They commit three errors and allow the bases to be loaded at least twice, with two runners on at least two other times. This despite throwing a no-hitter.
That was the state of affairs through the first six innings of Monday night’s nightcap between Atlantic and Glenwood. The Trojans were seemingly being gifted the game, as the Rams were giving opportunity after opportunity away.
Yet, the Trojans were outscored 6-1.
The team finally broke up the no-hitter in the bottom of the seventh, but the momentum came too late, as two late runs proved to be meaningless in a 6-3 loss to the Rams.
“Too many guys left on base,” said coach Joe Brummer. “We started to put the ball in play there late but too-little-too-late type of thing.”
The Trojans, after leaving the bases loaded twice before, finally broke up the no hitter on Garrett McLaren’s hit to centerfield, and went for a second base. Gunner Kirchhoff followed with a hit to centerfield, and there were still two aboard after Bodie Johnson hit into a fielder’s choice that got McLaren at third.
Kirchhoff scored on Colin Mullenix’s grounder to third, pulling the Trojans to within four, and pinch runner Zane Vance moved up to third. Ethan Sturm got hit by a pitch to place runners at the corner. Braden Atkinson then came through with a RBI single to plate Vance and pull the Trojans to within three.
That sent Rams reliever Trent Patton running from the mound, and it took Anthony Driscoll-Lee just two pitches to get Lane Nelson to hit a popup that was caught in foul territory behind first base.
It was an opportunity seized, but too late for the Trojans.
The first game, a 5-4 Atlantic loss to the Rams, was similar, as the Trojans left the bases loaded in the third inning and had two instances where there were two left on board. Kirchhoff and Mullenix each had RBIs in that game, and Atkinson had a sixth-inning solo home run.
The Trojans committed just one error on the night. Wyatt Redinbaugh gave up seven hits and walked just one in the tough-luck loss in the opener.
The Trojans will host Carroll Kuemper tonight.