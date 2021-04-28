AUDUBON – The Audubon Co-Ed Relays has a new name, and it's to honor a longtime coach, teacher and community member who meant a lot to Wheeler Nation.
Bob Clark was a longtime fixture in the Wheeler program, working primarily with hurdles. His shuttle hurdle relay teams qualified for several years in row in the 2010s decade, including a state championship in 2016 and a run of top-5 finishes.
Clark passed away in early April, and it was decided that the annual co-ed relays at Chis Jones Field would be named in his honor.
Results from the relays are below:
Bob Clark Relays
Tuesday, April 27, at Chis Jones Field, Audubon
Boys team scores: 1. Underwood 123, 2. Clarinda 119, 3. CAM 85, 4. ACGC 81, 5. IKM-Manning 64, 6. Audubon 54, 7. Coon Rapids-Bayard 31, 8. Tri-Center 17, 9. Southwest Valley 8, 10. Ar-We-Va 6, 11. AHSTW 1.
Area top 6 results
High jump: 6. Clayton Wardyn (ACGC) 15'10". Discus: 2. Cade Ticknor (CAM) 126'0", 6. Hayden Tunink (ACGC) 117'4". Shot: 2. Cael Hoing (ACGC) 44'5", 6. Rylan Oglesbee (CAM) 40'4". Long jump: 1. Lane Spieker (CAM) 22'0.5", 5. Matthew Beisswenger (Aud) 19'7.75". Sprint medley: 3. ACGC 1:43.25, 5. Audubon 1:43.96. 3200: 2. Justin Reinhart (ACGC) 11:12.09, 3. Andrew Mahaffey (ACGC) 11:18.78. 4x800: 2. ACGC 8:54.83, 6. CAM 9:26.73. Shuttle hurdle: 1. CAM 1:02.41, 2. Audubon 1:03.83, 5. ACGC 1:09.44. 100: 2. Spieker (CAM) 11.35. Distance medley: 4. ACGC 4:08.36, 5. Audubon 4:09.10, 6. AHSTW 4:17.21. 400: 3. Joel Klocke (Aud) 53.84, 4. Matthew Beisswenger (Aud) 53.94, 5. Cale Maas (CAM) 54.03, 6. Jack Follmann (CAM) 55.97. 4x200: 2. ACGC 1:36.43. 110 hurdles: 1. Gavin Smith (Aud) 15.25, 2. Connor McKee (CAM) 15.32, 3. Sam Foreman (CAM) 16.23, 4. Wardyn (ACGC) 16.30. 200: 2. Spieker 23.10, 4. Austin Kunkle (ACGC) 23.57. 400 hurdles: 1. Smith (Aud) 56.17, 2. McKee (CAM) 56.26, 4. Foreman (CAM) 59.79, 5. Brandon Jensen (Aud) 1:00.00. 1600: 1. Trevin Suhr (ACGC) 4:39.33, 4. Charlie Crawford (ACGC) 4:57.64. 4x100: 3. ACGC 46.84, 4. CAM 46.93. 4x400: 2. Audubon 3:41.80, 3. CAM 3:42.99, 6. ACGC 3:59.12.
Girls team scores: 1. Underwood 100, 2. Audubon 84, 3. Panorama 72, 4. Clarinda 71, 5. ACGC 61, 6. Tri-Center 54, 7. IKM-Manning 45, 8. Ar-We-Va 37, 9. CAM 33, 10. Griswold 14, 11. Des Moines Grandview Chrsitian, 12. Southwest Valley 7, 13. Exira-EHK 3.
Area top 6 results
High jump: 1. Chloe Largent (ACGC) 5'2", 5. Jade Jackson (CAM) 4'10", 6. Emma Follmann (CAM) 4'8". Discus: 2. Elizabeth Zaiger (Aud) 111'11", 3. Paige Luft (Gris) 101'7", 5. Mallory Behnken (CAM) 97'9, 6. Jaci Christensen (Aud) 96'6". Shot: 1. Molly Venteicher (CAM) 38'1", 3. E. Zaiger (Aud) 35'7", 5. Mady KElsey (ACGC) 33'0". Long jump: 6. Katelyn Nielsen (Aud) 15'3.75". Sprint medley: 2. Audubon 1:57.94. 3000: 4. Kiersten Knobbe (ACGC) 13:32.23, 6. Kate Hansen (EEHK) 14:15.16. 4x800: 2. ACGC 10:51.10, 3. Audubon 11:09.13. Shuttle hurdle: 1. Audubon 1:12.55, 2. CAM 1:41.85, 3.ACGC 1:17.10, 5. Griswold 1:18.49. 100: 3. Madison Steckler (Aud) 13.30, 5. Jenna Wheatley (CAM) 13.57. Distance medley: 3. Audubon 4:38.43, 4. ACGC 4:58.84. 400: 6. Kodie Sporrer (Aud) 1:08.20. 4x200: 4. ACGC 2:01.25, 5. CAM 2:04.81, 6. Exira-EHK 2:07.89. 100 hurdles: 4. Hope Ogg (Gris) 17.39, 6. Sophie Dorsey (ACGC) 18.10. 800: 1. Hannah Thygesen (Aud) 2:35.20. 200: 4. Abigail Zaiger (Aud) 28.44, 5. Jenna Wheatley (CAM) 28.56, 6. Macy Emgarten (EEHK) 28.56. 400 hurdles: 3. EmmaKay McClain (ACGC) 1:17.47, 4. Sporrer (Aud) 1:18.15, 5. Josie Mundorf (Gris) 1:21.34, 6. Audrey Jensen (Aud) 1:22.93. 1500: 2. Rylee Sloss (ACGC0 5:23.71, 3. Jorja Hoover (ACGC) 5:33.71, 5. Grace Slater (Aud) 5:42.54. 4x100: 4. CAM 56.11. 4x400: 1. Audubon 4:23.10, 5. ACGC 4:48.81.