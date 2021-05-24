ATLANTIC – The Atlantic girls' golf team came into Monday's Iowa Class 3A regional meet as the fifth-ranked team in the region.
They came out with a third-place finish.
Not enough to crack the top two and secure another state meet banner, and for the first time in quite awhile, the Trojans will not be represented at next week's state meet.
But figure it this way: They beat their seed and showed tremendous improvement over the past season. And they competed hard against not only fellow Hawkeye Ten Conference squad, statebound Creston (who made it with a 371), but against some Des Moines-area teams whose entire conferences are having banner years.
As it was, the Trojans fired a 393, 12 strokes behind ADM's runner-up team finish. Both the Panthers and Tigers will be going to state, but coach Kathy Hobson's team finished ahead of teams from Winterset, Clarke of Osceloa, Carlisle, Ballard and five other teams.
"We're happy with a 393," said Hobson. "We thought if we'd score in the 390s we'd be in good shape and we got what we wanted out of the girls. I'm sure there's a couple of places we could have picked up a stroke here or there, but everybody else can say the same thing."
"We have nothing to be ashamed of. They played above their expectations," added assistant coach Larry Hobson. "There was just some tough teams today. We counted three scores under 100, and that's very good for us."
Roni Hook, the team's top golfer this past season, was looking for her third state meet spot after qualifying her freshman and sophomore years at Class 1A Griswold. (There was no golf season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.) Her score on the day was a 97, in a Trojan effort that saw Belle Berg end just one stroke shy of qualifying with a 94.
Abby Smith's 99 and Lexi Noelck's 103 were also part of the scoring, with Reagan Leonard (104) and Abby Muller (109) also competing.
The best part of the year was the improvement, agreed the Hobsons.
"The expectations when we started, we didn't know what to expect," said Kathy Hobson. "Then you get into the competitive realm of golf, that's different than playing with your friends, so we've made a lot of progress this way in terms of understanding the rules and how to utilize some course management to our benefit. We hope they'll continue to build on that."
Hook is the only senior to depart, meaning there will be lots of experience returning in 2022. Every one of the players on the team scored vast improvements this past year.
"We're going to have big shoes to fill with the scores (Hook) has given us, but there is capability there," said Kathy Hobson. "Belle hitting under 100 has been a goal for her all year. I don't know what we're going to have, so we're going to have to see what we'll have there."
Creston's Rylie Driscoll had a phenomenal score of 74, 14 strokes ahead of runner-up Lilly Petersen of Carlisle.
Iowa Class 3A regional golf meet
Monday, May 24, at Nishna Hills Golf Course, Atlantic
Team scores: 1. Creston 371, 2. ADM 381, 3. Atlantic 393, 4. Winterset 401, 5. Clarke 406, 6. Carlisle 407, 7. Glenwood 413, 8. Ballard 414, 9. North Polk 420, 10. Perry 430, 11. Bondurant-Farrar 482, 12. Saydel 489.
Individual state qualifiers: 1. Rylie Driscoll (Cre) 74, 2. Lilly Peterson (Car) 88, 3. Jaya West (Win) 92, 4. Monica Thomas (ADM) 92, 5. Emma Mellencamp (ADM) 92, 6. Maria Groumountis (Cre) 93.
Atlantic results: Belle Berg 94, Roni Hook 97, Anna Smith 99, Lexi Noelck 103, Reagan Leonard 104, Abby Muller 109.