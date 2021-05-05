Griswold girls fifth at Corner
GRISWOLD – Griswold senior Hope Ogg won a pair of Corner Conference championships, one solo and one as part of a relay, at Tuesday's conference meet in Griswold, the facility's sixth varsity meet this season.
Ogg won the 100-meter hurdles by herself in 16.83, while she teamed with Whitney Pennock and sisters Emma and Josie Mundorf to claim the win int he shuttle hurdle relay in 1:17.11.
The other Tiger winner was Paige Luft, who threw 106'7" to take the discus title.
Griswold's girls finished fifth in a competitive meet top to bottom.
On the boys' side, 31 points separated first from fourth place, as East Mills pulled out a 148-142 victory over runner-up Sidney, with Fremont-Mills just nine back of the Wolverines at 139 and Stanton at 117.
Griswold, which has just six athletes on the boys' team, had just seven points to finish sixth. The top finish was Adam Houser in the 3200-meter run; he was fourth. Houser was a double-medal winner, also taking fourth in the 400-meter run as one of three fourth-place finishes for the Tigers.
Corner Conference meet
Tuesday, May 4, at Griswold
Boys team results: 1. East Mills 148, 2. Sidney 142, 3. Fremont-Mills 139, 4. Stanton 117, 5. Essex 19, 6. Griswold 7
Griswold top 8 results
Long jump: 6. Tony Bennett 16'9.75". 3200: 4. Jeremy Sheeder 12:31.86. 100: 6. Alex Hartman 12.57. 400: 6. Adam Houser 1:05.39.
Girls team results: 1. Essex 143, 2. Fremont-Mills 129, 3. East Mills 99, 4. Stanton 87, 5. Griswold 67, 6. Sidney 51.
Griswold 8 results
Discus: 1. Paige Luft 106'7". Shot: 4. Luft 31'0.25", 6. Kalainee Teaney 28'5". Sprint medley: 4. Griswold (Hope Ogg, Emma Mundorf, Erynn Peterson, Josie Mundorf) 2:10.74. 3000: 3. Lydia Greiman 14:32.84. Shuttle hurdle: 1. Griswold (Whitney Pennock, E. Mundorf, J. Mundorf, Ogg) 1:17.11. Distance medley: 6. Griswold (Pennock, Teaney, Makena Harry, E. Mundorf) 5:45.65. 400: 4. Peterson 1:10.71. 100 hurdles: 1. Hope Ogg 16.83, 4. Josie Mundorf 18.65. 800: 5. Lydia Greiman 2:59.09. 200: XXX. 400 hurdles: 5. Josie Mundorf 1:22.27. 4x400: 5. Griswold (Harry, Pennock, E. Mundorf, Peterson) 5:09.21.
* * *
ACGC boys third, girls fifth in WCAC
VAN METER – Chloe Largent was ACGC's only West Central Activities Conference champion in either boys or girls at Tuesday's meet in Van Meter.
Largent, a recent Drake Relays qualifier, reached a height of 5'0" in her title effort.
The Charger girls were fifth overall, with Rylee Sloss in the 3000-meter run and the shuttle hurdle relay also claiming second. Taking third was Jorja Hoover int he 1500, EmmaKay McClain in the 400-meter hurdles and Mady Kelsey in the shot put, plus the distance medley relay.
The boys were third, without the beneift of a championship finish. The points added up as Austin Kunkle was second in the 100 and 200-meter dashes and Clayton Wardyn in the 110-meter high hurdles, while Charlie Crawford in the 400 and the sprint medley relay were both third.
There were nine fourth place finishes, four of those coming in various relays, where the points really came into play and put the Chargers nine points ahead of fourth-place Des Moines Christian.
West Central Activities Conference meet
Tuesday, May 4, at Van Meter
Boys team results: 1. Madrid 142, 2. Van Meter 127, 3. ACC 101, 4. Des Moines Christian 92, 5. Earlham 91, 6. Interstate 35 Truro 57, 7. Pleasantville 36, 8 (tie). Ogden and Woodward Granger 35, 10. West Central Valley 24
ACGC top 8 results
High jump: 4. Clayton Wardyn 5'10". Discus: 4. Cael Hoing 122'9", 7. Seth Reno 111'0". Long jump: 4. Cayden Jensen 19'7.5". Sprint medley: 3. ACGC (Jacob Fox, Reid Rumelhart, Jensen, Charlie Crawford) 1:39.51. 3200: 7. Andrew Mahaffey 10:53.60. 4x800: 4. ACGC (Kaden Thompson, Austin Wetzel, Zander Kenyon, Miles Kading) 9:07.85. Shuttle hurdle: 6. ACGC (Anthony Solorzano, Hogan Grubbs, Dawson Muller, Kenyon) 1:17.45. 100: 2. Austin Kunkle 11.33. Distance medley: 4. ACGC (Brock Littler, Rumelhart, Fox, Suhr) 3:56.47. 400: 3. Crawford 54.59, 6. Zach Moon 55.13. 4x200: 4. ACGC (Littler, Rumelhart, Jensen, Kunkle) 1:35.44. 110 hurdles: 2. Wardyn 15.91. 800: 4. Trevin Suhr 2:03.96, 7. Crawford 2:11.08. 200: 2. Kunkle 23.58. 400 hurdles: 4. Wardyn 1:01.97, 7. Muller 1:03.02. 1600: 7. Suhr 4:48.76. 4x100: 4. ACGC (Fox, Littler, Jensen, Kunkle) 46.42. 4x400: 5. ACGC (Zach Moon, Fox, Littler, Crawford) 3:44.10.
Girls team results: 1. Van Meter 142, 2. Panorama 150, 3. Earlham 86, 4. Madrid 77, 5. ACGC 71.5, 6. Ogden 48, 7. Des Moines Christian 32.5, 8. Interstate 35 Truro 29, 9. Pleasantville 28, 10. Woodward Granger 25, 11. West Central Valley 17.
ACGC 8 results
High jump: 1. Chloe Largent 5'0", 8. Saige O'Brien 4'2". Discus: 5. Mady Kelsey 87'6", 8. Mersadez Richter 85'7". Shot: 3. Kelsey 33'2". Sprint medley: 7. ACGC (Isabelle Policky, Richter, Sophie Dorsey, Anaston Benson) 2:06.89. 3000: 2. Rylee Sloss 11:23.62. 4x800: 4. ACGC (EmmaKaiy McClain, Jorja Hoover, Sophie Danker, Kiersten Knobbe) 10:54.99. Shuttle hurdle: 2. ACGC (Hayden Coffman, Jenna Rowley, Saige O'Brien, Sophie Dorsey) 1:14.98. Distance medley: 3. ACGC (Policky, Benson, Hoover, Rylee Sloss) 4:43.48. 400: 8. EmmaKay McClain 1:10.87. 100 hurdles: 7. Dorsey 17.83. 400 hurdles: 3. EmmaKay McClain 1:13.29. 1500: 3. Hoover 5:20.65, 4. Sloss 5:20.68. 4x400: 8. ACGC (Sloss, Danker, Coffman, Benson) 4:55.33.