CORNING – Jacob Hobscheidt of Plattsmouth, Neb., cashed in on his first visit of the year to the Adams County Speedway on Saturday night in claiming the Poet Bio Refining Modified feature event.
Hobscheidt started in the seventh spot on the grid and drove to the win over Josh Cooper who recorded his best finish of the year in second. Jeff James narrowed the gap in the points battle to just nine with his third place run and was followed across the line by Jesse Dennis and Brad Bergren.
In the Northland Oil Stock Cars, it would be Nick Woodard of Corning, IA picking up his first career win at the ACS ½ mile. Woodard rolled from the outside front row to score the $400 victory over fellow Corning driver David Nail Jr. Former track champion Jason Rold finished in third, while rookie Matt Avila finish in fourth, one spot better than his teammate Buck Schafroth. Schafroth now holds a 24 point margin over Brad Derry for the season championship.
Jerod Weston’s domination continued in the O’Reilly Auto Parts B-Mod Division as the Red Oak driver charged from tenth at the drop of the green flag to his third ACS win on the season and fifth consecutive top five finish in as many starts. Bryce Allen and Shaw Kralik would round out the podium in second and third while David Swartz would record his best run of the year in fourth, with Cody Werner coming home in fifth.
The Chat Mobility Hobby Stock feature event was full of action that include a pair of roll overs involving Ed Swanson and Jeremy Purdy. When the dust cleared Jerid Lund would be the victor, capturing his second ACS victory of the year and also taking over the top spot in the championship battle. Matt McAtee finished in second while Rock Port, Missouri’s Ryan Sutter continued to impress in his new ride with a third place finish. Matthew Hudson and Adam Hensel completed the top five.
Behind the wheel of a borrowed car, John Berg proceeded to capture his first ACS win of 2021 in the Liberty Realty Compacts from the pole position. Point leader and defending track champion Chris Vannausdle finished in second with Sean Bagby in third. Tom Steinbach record his best career compact finish in fourth while Bryan Vannausdle finished out the top five.
This Saturday June, 12, will be Akin Building Night at the Speedway including the “Kids E-Powered Series” presented by CHI Mercy Corning. It will also mark the final championship awards night of the season as ACS honors the top 15 B-Modified drivers from the 2020 season at intermission. Action will return to its normal time, with hot laps at 6:30 pm and racing at 7 p.m.
Adams County Speedway
Saturday, June 5, at Corning
Poet Biorefing Modifieds
Feature: 1. 01-Jacob Hobscheidt[7]; 2. 10J-Josh Cooper[2]; 3. 71-Jeff James[4]; 4. 70-Jesse Dennis[9]; 5. 38X-Brad Bergren[8]; 6.36T-Jeff Wiggins[10]; 7. 0-Tony Hardisty[1]; 8. 37-Randy Foote[11]; 9. 22-Mark Karg[6]; 10. 3C-Andrew Clark[5]; 11. 38-Craig Garner[13]; 12. 13F-Troy Fudge[15]; 13. 29-Monte Most[12]; 14. 4-Rod Sprague[14]; 15. (DQ) R21-Ryan Schaffer[3]
Heat 1: 1. 01-Jacob Hobscheidt[1]; 2. 10J-Josh Cooper[2]; 3. R21-Ryan Schaffer[4]; 4. 36T-Jeff Wiggins[7]; 5. 22-Mark Karg[3]; 6. 37-Randy Foote[6]; 7. 38-Craig Garner[5]; 8. 13F-Troy Fudge[8]
Heat 2: 1. 38X-Brad Bergren[5]; 2. 71-Jeff James[3]; 3. 70-Jesse Dennis[6]; 4. 0-Tony Hardisty[2]; 5. 3C-Andrew Clark[1]; 6. 29-Monte Most[4]; 7. 4-Rod Sprague[7]
Northland Oil Stock Cars
A Feature: 1. 31-Nick Woodard[2]; 2. 42-David Nail JR[4]; 3. 96-Jason Rold[6]; 4. 69-Matt Avila[3]; 5. 92-Buck Schafroth[14]; 6. 37DBrad Derry[10]; 7. 50B-Brock Badger[8]; 8. 55-Steve Churchill[9]; 9. 5-Joe Weaver[11]; 10. 3-Mike Albertsen[5]; 11. 10PLucas Perrigo[1]; 12. 24-Rick Bissell[12]; 13. 77-Glen Hoyt[15]; 14. 20-Lance Swartz[13]; 15. V31-Todd VanEaton[7]
Heat 1: 1. 69-Matt Avila[4]; 2. 37D-Brad Derry[8]; 3. 50B-Brock Badger[5]; 4. 42-David Nail JR[3]; 5. V31-Todd VanEaton[6]; 6. 5-Joe Weaver[2]; 7. 20-Lance Swartz[1]; 8. 77-Glen Hoyt[7]
Heat 2: 1. 96-Jason Rold[4]; 2. 3-Mike Albertsen[5]; 3. 31-Nick Woodard[2]; 4. 55-Steve Churchill[6]; 5. 10P-Lucas Perrigo[3]; 6. 24-Rick Bissell[1]; 7. 92-Buck Schafroth[7]
O’Reilly Auto B Mods
A Feature: 1. 86J-Jerod Weston[10]; 2. 16A-Bryce Allen[4]; 3. 0-Shawn Kralik[9]; 4. 57S-David Schwartz[5]; 5. 21-Cody Werner[7]; 6. 78-Evan Davis[3]; 7. 2-Kayden Dirks[6]; 8. 72-Ed Hamilton[12]; 9. 20-Kirk McKay[13]; 10. 62-Rick Barton[2]; 11. 37-Tyler Fudge[8]; 12. 09-Kenny Darnold Jr[16]; 13. 88-Hayden Johnston[11]; 14. 87X-steven biggerstaff[14]; 15. 66-Nathan Buchanan[1]; 16. (DNS) 11W-Alan Worth
Heat 1: 1. 62-Rick Barton[2]; 2. 0-Shawn Kralik[8]; 3. 2-Kayden Dirks[4]; 4. 37-Tyler Fudge[7]; 5. 16A-Bryce Allen[6]; 6. 88-Hayden Johnston[3]; 7. 20-Kirk McKay[5]; 8. 11W-Alan Worth[1]
Heat 2: 1. 21-Cody Werner[2]; 2. 57S-David Schwartz[1]; 3. 86J-Jerod Weston[7]; 4. 66-Nathan Buchanan[4]; 5. 78-Evan Davis[3]; 6. 72-Ed Hamilton[6]; 7. 87X-steven biggerstaff[5]; 8. 09-Kenny Darnold Jr[8]
Chat Mobility Hobby Stocks
A Feature: 1. 95-Jerid Lund[7]; 2. 72-Matthew McAtee[2]; 3. 79-Ryan Sutter[3]; 4. 38H-Matthew Hudson[9]; 5. 7H-Adam Hensel[1]; 6. 33-Tim McCollum[5]; 7. 40X-David Weeda[15]; 8. 7K-Bobby Key[19]; 9. 52-Jerry Richards[14]; 10. 17-Luke Ramsey[11]; 11. 22-Tanner Dixon[6]; 12. 11F-Colton Garside[20]; 13. 10G-Dustin Grout[23]; 14. 20-Jeremy Auten[17]; 15. 9-Brit Pellman[4]; 16. 12G-Jeremy Ribbey[13]; 17. 18-Kenton Walston[22]; 18. 104-Chris Bates[8]; 19. 4-Jeremy Purdy[10]; 20. 7-TomMyers[12]; 21. 44-Ed Swanson[16]; 22. 5-Derek Myers[18]; 23. (DNS) 29-Anthony Fletchall
Heat 1: 1. 72-Matthew McAtee[1]; 2. 7H-Adam Hensel[5]; 3. 17-Luke Ramsey[8]; 4. 79-Ryan Sutter[2]; 5. 12G-Jeremy Ribbey[3]; 6.44-Ed Swanson[6]; 7. 7K-Bobby Key[4]; 8. 18-Kenton Walston[7]
Heat 2: 1. 22-Tanner Dixon[1]; 2. 38H-Matthew Hudson[7]; 3. 7-Tom Myers[8]; 4. 33-Tim McCollum[2]; 5. 52-Jerry Richards[4]; 6.20-Jeremy Auten[5]; 7. 11F-Colton Garside[3]; 8. 10G-Dustin Grout[6]
Heat 3: 1. 95-Jerid Lund[2]; 2. 4-Jeremy Purdy[7]; 3. 9-Brit Pellman[1]; 4. 104-Chris Bates[3]; 5. 40X-David Weeda[5]; 6. 5-Derek Myers[4]; 7. (DNS) 29-Anthony Fletchall
Liberty Realty Compacts
A Feature: 1. 12-John Berg[1]; 2. 15-Chris Vannausdle[10]; 3. 31-Sean Bagby[8]; 4. 007-Tom Steinbach[6]; 5. 15V-Bryan Vannausdle[9]; 6. 19-Ryan Brown[2]; 7. 28-Andrew Akers[5]; 8. 23-Dustin Sheppard[3]; 9. 14J-Chris Buchanan[11]; 10. 45- Samantha Robb[7]; 11. 5M-Andrew Mills[4]; 12. 98-Elijah Hoyt[13]; 13. (DNS) 18-Matt Buchanan
Heat 1: 1. 12-John Berg[4]; 2. 23-Dustin Sheppard[1]; 3. 15-Chris Vannausdle[7]; 4. 007-Tom Steinbach[5]; 5. 31-Sean Bagby[6]; 6. 14J-Chris Buchanan[2]; 7. 98-Elijah Hoyt[3]
Heat 2: 1. 19-Ryan Brown[2]; 2. 15V-Bryan Vannausdle[6]; 3. 28-Andrew Akers[5]; 4. 45-Samantha Robb[1]; 5. 5M-Andrew Mills[3]; 6. 18-Matt Buchanan[4]