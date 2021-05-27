STUART – Wednesday night brought 100 race cars and driver to Stuart Speedway for some weekly racing.
First up was the IMCA Sport Compacts with Owen Richards and Mark Smith on the front row. Smith led the majority of the race, but it was Kolby Sabin taking the lead coming to the white flag and driving off to the win. Smith finished in second with Curtis Masterson third, Craig Furstenau fourth and Tyler Fiebelkorn fifth.
Next up was the Outlaw Mini Mods with Ben Kraus charging from fifth to the early lead and the eventual win. Lucas Daniels finished second with Spencer Nelson third, Dalton Faber fourth and Dan Kline fifth.
IMCA Northern SportMods came to the track next with Tyler Heckart and Colton Nelson out front. Nelson took command early and looked to leave the field to take the easy win. Brayton Carter made it to his bumper with two to go and served up a slider to take the lead coming to the white flag. Nelson fixed up a slider of his own coming to the checkered flag but it was Carter driving to the inside to take the win. Nelson took home second with Heckart third, Jake Sachau fourth and Izac Mallicoat fifth.
Bill Davis Jr. started on the pole for the Karl Chevrolet Dirt Trucks and took the lead on lap one. Jeff Johnson grabbed the top spot from his teammate on lap two and held on to take the win. Davis Jr finished second with Bryan Spangler third, Dennis Plain fourth and Rick Clark fifth.
IMCA Stock Cars came out next with Anthony Goldsberry and Scott Bailey on the front row. Goldsberry took the early lead with Bob Daniels taking over on lap three. Daniels had Buck Schafroth and Dallon Murty hot on his heels as the yellow came out with six laps to go. Murty used the restart to throw a slide job on the top two and take the lead. Dallon saw some lapped traffic as his only obstacle and drove off to the win, extending the $400 bounty on the Murty family another week. Daniels ended up second with Schafroth third, Damon Murty fourth and Johnathon Logue fifth.
Drew Janssen and Scott Bash led the IMCA Modifieds to the green flag with Bash leading until Tim Ward drove by on the bottom side on lap seven. Ward had some company in the middle of the race as Todd Shute got up alongside a couple of times, but the 4TW was able to fend him off and went on to take the win. Shute finished second with Ethan Braaksma third, Tom Berry Jr fourth and Josh Gilman fifth.
IMCA Hobby Stocks were the last ones on the track for the night with David Kimmel and Rusty Bates on the front row. Kimmel led the first 5 laps until Brandon Cox sailed by on the high side to take over the lead. Kimmel spun in turn four to bring the caution out on lap 12, and on the restart Eric Stanton spun off the front bumper of Luke Ramsey to bring the yellow out again. Cox was up to the challenge on the final restart, however, taking the win over Jeremy Purdy, Stanton, Solomon Bennett and Matthew McAtee.
The races were presented by Avey Sanitation, Jason Cox Construction, Finish Line Body & Paint and Adair Parts & Service ! Feature winners for the night were Kolby Sabin, Ben Kraus, Brayton Carter, Jeff Johnson, Dallon Murty, Tim Ward and Brandon Cox.
We’d like to thank all who came out to support the race track at our fifth event of the year. Next Sunday and Monday (May 30-31), we will have the Whole Hog 50 with the winner of the IMCA Stock Cars on Monday taking home $5,000.
Sunday will have the Modifieds, Northern SportMods, Sport Compacts and Mod Lites alongside the Stock Cars and Monday will see the Modifieds, Northern SportMods, Hobby Stocks and Outlaw Mini Mods as well as the Stock Car 50 lap finale. See you then!