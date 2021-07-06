ATLANTIC – This was one that everyone was probably glad to get out of the way.
Atlantic’s sixth-ranked softball team didn’t exactly play its best Tuesday night, and underdog Red Oak was more than up to the challenge of facing the Trojans.
In the end, the Trojans did enough to get by the Tigers, 10-2, and advanced in the Iowa Class 3A regional tournament.
“That’s what we talked about before and after the game. At this point and time ... if you’re going to be 6-0, you’ve got to get the first one,” said coach Terry Hinzmann, whose team improved to 31-5 on the year. “Maybe not the way we drew it up on paper, but in the end, we were disciplined at the plate and did a nice job, especially when we were behind in the count.
“Defensively, we had a couple mistakes and things we’ve got to get taken care of but we’ll take care of that in the days before Cherokee comes to town.”
The five-run fourth inning was probably the one that gave the Trojans the winning momentum. Malena Woodward’s two-out double brought home Caroline Pellett, Ava Rush and Madison Botos for the first three runs of the inning, and Woodward scored later on a dropped ball in the outfield.
“Lately at the plate, I’ve been having confidence at the plate and focusing and scoring runs and hitting to the gaps,” said Woodward, who ended with five RBIs on a 3-for-3 night. “My teammates are working their butts off getting on base and getting into scoring position so it’s my turn to knock them in.”
Alyssa Derby came home on Olivia Engler’s RBI double to cap the rally and give the Trojans a 9-0 lead.
The Tigers tried to make things interesting in the top of the fifth when Alexa McCunn doubled to bring home their two runs, but that was it as a strikeout and a grounder to third base ended the rally.
The Tigers ended with four hits, all scattered by starter Kennedy Goergen. Engler came in relief to finish off the Tigers, who retired at 4-24.
Next up for Atlantic will be Cherokee, who beat OA-BCIG 12-0. The Lady Braves have just three wins on the year, but Hinzmann advised they will be ready to play. Example: The other half of the bracket saw a three-win Okoboji team completely shock 13th-ranked Sioux City Heelan 2-0 to eliminate the Crusaders; the top seed on the opposite side of the bracket now is MOC-Floyd Valley, which eliminated Orange City Unity Christian 13-3.