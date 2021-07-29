CARROLL – Council Bluffs St. Albert overcame five errors and a four-run sixth inning, but in the end the Falcons are the Iowa Class 1A state baseball champions.
Putting up two runs in each of the first three innings, the Falcons held off Kee High of Lansing – a school from a far northeastern Iowa community more than 350 miles from Council Bluffs – to win the title 7-5 Thursday afternoon at Merchants Park.
St. Albert, which finished third in the Hawkeye Ten Conference, outhit Kee 13-4, but it was five miscues, several of them in a dramatic sixth inning, that allowed the Hawks to close a six-run gap to a precarious two. The Hawks also turned two double plays.
Colton Brennan had three hits and scored twice, while Cy Patterson and Brett Klusman each had two RBIs and Jeff Miller added one.
St. Albert, which defeated Exira-EHK and CAM along its tournament trail, both times having to overcome dramatic finishes, finished 35-9. The Falcons also were state champions in 1981, 1996 and 1999 in their 12 state tournament appearances.
Kee, which has 11 state championships but was making its first state tournament appearance, its 23rd overall, since 2011, ended 35-10. Landon Reams had the lone RBI for the Hawks, as no one had more than one hit.