TRACK
* Griswold Boys' Invitational: Riverside was the undisputed winner of the small-schools division at the Tiger Boys invitational Thursday night in Griswold.
Mikey Casson and Aiden Bell each had multiple individual wins, Casson in the 100 (12.06) and 200-meter (24.05) dashes, and Bell in the 400-meter dash (56.31) and 1600-meter run (5:16.73). Drake Woods won the 800-meter run (2:16.72) and Mason McCready made it a sweep of the individual running races with a victory in the 3200-meter run (11:47.85).
Brogan Allensworth, fresh off his appearance at the Drake Relays earlier in the day, took the win in the high jump at 6'0", while he teamed with Casson, Liam Fagan and Rhett Bentley to win the 4x100 in 47.18. The other win was the sprint medley relay, with Fagan, Bentley and Casson teaming with anchor leg Hayden Hensley taking it in 1:45.42.
Clarinda took the big schools team title with seven wins, well ahead of Red Oak and Shenandoah.
GOLF
* Atlantic 190, Clarinda 228 (girls): Roni Hook took medalist honors with a 44 and Lexi Noelck had a 46 to help the Trojans skate past the Cardinals Thursday night.
Belle Berg hada 48 and Abby Muller had a 52 to round out the scoring, while Reagan Leonard (55) and Abby Smith (59) also competed on the varsity.
Noelck, Berg and Muller had some of their season best performances, said coach Kathy Hobson. Noelck had a birdie on a tough dogleg, while Hook and Noelck combined for five pars shots while Berg, Leonard and Smith had one each. Leonard also had a great chip shot on the No. 5 hole that stayed on the lip.
"We found trouble on (the) course but I was very pleased with recovery shots," said Hobson.
* Griswold vs. Fremont Mills: The Tiger girls scored a 225 while the Knights did not post a team score on a sunny, seasonally windy day at Griswold Country Club. Mikala Pelzer won medalist honors with a 50, while Jenna Reynolds carded a 54.
The Knights downed the Tigers 180-227. Caleb Oakleaf had a 50 to take top honors for Griswold, while Kameron Brownley and Brayden Stirek each had 57s.
* RVC meet at Anita: Boyer Valley swept the boys' and girls' fields while CAM was second on both sides at the Rolling Valley Conference meet as hosted by CAM at Crestwood Hills Golf Course Thursday afternoon in Anita.
On the girls' side, Meredith Rich and Eva Steffensen each had 50s to lead the Cougars. Maddie Holtz had a 53 and Reese Snyder a 54 to finish the scoring.
Exira-EHK girls had Mollie Rasmussen with a 54 and Shay Burmeister with a 58.
Only the Cougars competed for the boys' side, where they were six strokes behind team leader Boyer Valley, 178-184. The Cougars' Logan Lawrence had a 43 to tie for medalist honors with BV's Caden Nellsen. Also scoring for CAM were Ethan Arp (45), and Bradyn Bohnsack and Peyton Jessen (each 48s).
* Audubon at Logan-Magnolia: The Panthers edged the Wheelers by thin margins in both boys' and girls' action Thursday night at Logan-Missouri Valley Golf Course near Logan.
The Wheelers' Sydney Beymer took medalist honors via tiebreaker with a 53. Allison Elmquist added a 54.
For the Audubon boys, Jay Remsburg was runner-up medalist with a 43, one stroke behind meet winner Jacob Fetter of Lo-Ma. Joey Schramm added a 44 for the Wheelers.
TENNIS
* Atlantic sweeps Clarinda: The Trojans swept the Clarinda Cardinals on both ends, the girls victorious by a 5-4 win by the lower half of their lineups, and the boys 7-2 due to five wins in singles and the top-2 doubles tandems.
For the girls, it was Nos. 4-6 singles that made it 3-3 after the singles matches; Olivia Engler (8-2), Addi Schmitt (8-2) and Aspen Niklasen (8-3) were those winners. In doubles, it was the Nos. 2 and 3 teams that won, with Genevieve Martinez teaming with Engler to win 8-5 at No. 2 doubles, and the Schmitt-Niklasen team winning 8-4 at No. 3 doubles.
For the boys, victory was assured after a 5-1 run in singles. Grant Sturm (10-1), Ethan Sturm (10-3), Bodie Johnson (10-), Dayton Templeton (10-0) and Bryan York (11-9) were winners, the first four at Nos. 1-4 singles and York at No. 6.
In doubles, Johnson teamed with Ethan Sturm to win 10-1 at No. 1 singles, while Grant Sturm and Templeton won 10-7 at No. 2 doubles. A close match at No. 3 doubles saw Clevi Johnson and Hunter Weppler fall 10-7.
* Creston 7, Audubon 2: Jill Denny posted a dominating victory over the Panthers' Jess Eblen en route to an 8-2 win at No. 5 singles for the Wheelers Thursday night.
Two of the doubles matches were close, and it was the No. 3 team of Rachel Heuss and Sophia Sebetka that took down Eblen and Halle Evans 8-5.
Those were the two wins for the Wheelers in a 7-2 match. The other close matches were Sophia Sebetka's 8-6 loss to Evans at No. 6 singles, and Kya Petrsen-Aleah Hermansen's 8-4 loss to Maddie Frey-Karly Calvin at No. 1 doubles.