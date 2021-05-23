The Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ fishing report for the week of May 20, 2021 for southwest Iowa:
Greenfield Lake, Adair County, one mile southwest of Greenfield: Bluegill — Good: Catch bluegill up to 8.5-inches with jigs fished under a bobber along the fishing jetties. Black Crappie — Fair: Use jigs fished near rocky shoreline areas or the fishing jetties to catch 8- to 10-inch crappie. Largemouth Bass — Good: Catch largemouth bass up to 21-inches with a jig fished near cedar tree brush piles or rocky shoreline areas.
Lake Anita, Cass County, one-half mile south of Anita: Black crappie are spawning on the underwater reefs and jetties in the lake. Black Crappie — Fair: Cast small jigs around rocky shorelines to find spawning crappie. Sorting is needed as there is a large year class of 6-inch crappies in the lake this year. Bluegill — Fair: Catch bluegills around the reefs and on the rockpiles out from the campground. Largemouth Bass — Good: Largemouth bass are in the tree piles.
Lake Manawa, Pottawattamie County, southwest edge of Council Bluffs: Manawa is a good destination for catfish. A few crappies are still being caught in the canals. Channel Catfish — Good: Channel catfish are actively feeding. Target catfish on wind-blown shorelines with shad sides. Black Crappie — Slow: Target black crappies in the canals this week. White Crappie — Slow: Cast minnows under a bobber in the canals and on the lake side. Walleye — Fair: Cast leech or crawler under a slip bobber around Tin Can dyke. The dredge cuts will also hold walleyes. Freshwater Drum — Good: Freshwater drum are not targeted often. They are very good to eat, easy to catch and put up a good fight. Cast a nightcrawler on the bottom with a small split shot or slip weight.
Littlefield Lake, Audubon County, four miles east of Exira: DNR fishery staff did an electrofishing survey on Littlefield this spring. Numerous largemouth bass, bluegill and black crappie were sampled. Restocking of these species will not be needed. Channel catfish will be restocked this fall. Channel Catfish — No Report: Winterkill removed most of the channel catfish in Littlefield. Bluegill — Fair: The bluegills in the DNR survey looked good and averaged 8.5-inches. Black Crappie — Fair: The black crappies were 10- to 12-inches in the survey. Largemouth Bass — Fair.
Meadow Lake, Adair County, six miles northeast of Greenfield: Meadow has a good fish population. Bluegills will average 8-inches and black crappies 10- to 12-inches. Largemouth bass and channel catfish are also doing well. Black Crappie — Fair: Black crappies are spawning on the reefs and along the dam. Bluegill — Fair: Bluegills are being caught in tree piles casting nightcrawlers under a bobber. Start looking for bluegills around the underwater reefs. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Anglers report catching bass in the tree piles.
Orient Lake, Adair County, one mile south of Orient: Water clarity is good. Bluegill — Good: Bluegills have moved close to shore preparing to spawn. Move often, casting the shoreline to find fish. Black Crappie — Fair: Most crappies are being caught in the tree piles. A few are still close to shore spawning. Black Bullhead — Good: Cast nightcrawlers on the bottom to catch 2+-pound bullheads. If water is flowing through the tubes on the rock dyke, target that area.
Prairie Rose Lake, Shelby County, eight miles southeast of Harlan: Water clarity is excellent. Bluegill — Fair: Bluegills have been in the tree piles, but will soon move closer to spawning habitat. Fish average 8.5-inches. Black Crappie — Fair: Fish along rocky shorelines and around underwater reefs to find spawning crappies. Largemouth Bass — Good: Fish around the cedar tree piles using a slow presentation.
For more information on lakes in the Southwest District call the Cold Springs office at (712) 769-2587.
Green Valley Lake, Union County, 2-1/2 miles northwest of Creston: Black Crappie — Good: Catch 8- to 10-inch crappie with jigs fished near rocky shoreline areas or the fishing jetties. Largemouth Bass — Good: Catch largemouth bass up to 21-inches with a jig fished near cedar tree brush piles or rocky shoreline areas. Bluegill — Good: Catch bluegill up to 8.5-inches with jigs fished under a bobber along the fishing jetties.
Lake Icaria, Adams County, 4 miles north of Corning: Bluegill — Fair: Catch bluegill up to 8-inches with jigs fished along the fish mounds. Black Crappie — Fair: Try jigs fished along rocky shoreline areas to catch crappie up to 11-inches.
Three Mile Lake, Union County, three miles northwest of Afton: Courtesy docks are installed at the main boat ramp. Walleye — Fair: Try jigs tipped with a nightcrawler or leech fished on the roadbed or main lake points to catch walleye of all sizes. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Catch largemouth bass up to 18-inches with jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles or along rocky shoreline areas. Black Crappie — Slow: Catch crappie up to 11-inches with jigs fished along rocky shoreline areas. Bluegill — Fair: Try jigs fished near the dirt mounds or cedar tree brush piles to catch bluegill up to 8.5-inches.
Twelve Mile Lake, Union County, four miles east of Creston: The dock is in at main ramp. Black Crappie — Good: Catch crappie up to 9.5-inches with jigs fished near rocky shoreline areas. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Catch largemouth bass up to 21-inches with jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles or rocky areas. Bluegill — Good: Try jigs fished near rocky shoreline areas to catch bluegill up to 8-inches.
Water temperature in the Mount Ayr district is in the upper 50s to low 60s. For more information, please call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at (641) 464-3108.