CARROLL – Atlantic endured a disastrous first inning to come to within a run of tying Carroll Kuemper in Wednesday’s Hawkeye Ten Conference contest.
But a clutch pitching performance by Cooper Pottebaum in the seventh inning spoiled the Trojans’ comeback bid in a 8-7 loss to the Knights at Merchants Stadium.
It was that first inning that was, in the end, the difference in the game. The Trojans had three errors, a couple of walks and gave up four unearned runs, and despite their best efforts couldn’t quite complete the comeback.
Ethan Sturm’s sacrifice fly in the top of the first brought home the Trojans’ first run, and from there it was a excellent attempt at getting back into the game, even though the Knights always seemed to stay ahead a little bit.
In the fourth inning, Gunner Kirchhoff and Garrett McLaren each had RBI hits as three runs came in make it 6-4, only for the Knights to score in the bottom half of the inning to make it a three-run game again.
Grant Sturm’s two-RBI single in the top of the sixth and McLaren’s RBI in the seventh completed the scoring. Pottebaum struck out the final three Trojans, all looking, to end the game.
“We dug ourselves too big of a hole (in the first) but our kids played well after that, getting some runs and playing better defense,” said coach Joe Brummer.
McLaren went 3-for-4 and had two RBI on the night, while Kirchhoff had two hits and an RBI double in the fourth.
The Trojans (2-2, 1-2 Hawkeye Ten) will travel tonight to Council Bluffs St. Albert.