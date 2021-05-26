MISSOURI VALLEY – After leaving 17 base runners stranded in their season opener Monday night against Lenox, the game plan was made clear for Atlantic against Missouri Valley.
“We worked on a couple of different things ... with the two-strike approach, and putting the ball in play. I think it paid off tonight,” said coach Terry Hinzmann.
Indeed, the strategy of putting the ball in play with runners in scoring position paid off well, with a 13-2 road victory Wednesday night over the Lady Reds.
The big blow was the third inning, where Alyssa Derby had a three-run home run and Lauren Nicholas also had a home run. Derby went 3-for-4 on the night, while Nicholas went 2-for-4.
“When we got runners in scoring position, we got them across the plate,” said Hinzmann.
Kennedy Goergen got her first win of the year on the mound, giving up seven hits while striking out four and giving up no walks.
Now 2-0, the Class 3A No. 5 Trojans will open the Hawkeye Ten Conference season tonight at Denison-Schleswig. Because of anticipated weather, the varsity game will start at 5:30 p.m., with the junior varsity to follow.