GLENWOOD – On a hot morning at Glenwood Lake Park Saturday, Atlantic picked up a pair of top-10 finishes teamwise at the Rams’ 47th annual invitational.

On the girls’ side, Claire Pellett made a late push to place fourth in the individual standings, leading the girls to a fourth-place finish. Pellett’s time was 21:22.71.

Belle Berg also placed within the top-25, coming in 25th with a time of 23:52.17. Rounding out the scoring were Hailey Huffmann (28th, 24:01.02), Mariah Huffman (31st, 24:25.64) and Faith Altman (35th, 24:38.50), while Claire Weiderstein was 51st with a time of 26:29.47.

The Trojans were without Ava Rush, who was participating with the volleyball team at the AHSTW Invitational.

On the boys’ side, Drew Engler and Zane Berg each had top-25 finishes, Engler with a team-best 15th-place and a time of 18:18.83 and Berg 21st with a time of 18:31.98. That was good enough to pace the Trojan boys to a sixth-place finish teamwise.

Also scoring were Bennett Whetstone (37th, 19:27.93), Alex Sonntag (39th, 19:33.57) and Nathan Pobanz (45th, 19:54.25). Issac Altman (60th, 20:51.81) and Luke Irlmeier (73rd, 21:54.02) also competed in the varsity race.

Class 4A No. 1 Sioux City North, behind William Lohr’s individual win, had four runners sweep the top 4 and had their fifth runner place eighth to win the boys’ team title. Glenwood won the girls’ team title, with Clarinda’s Mayson Hartley as individual champion.

