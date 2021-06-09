BASEBALL
* AHSTW 3, IKM-Manning 2: Solid defense with no errors, and taking advantage of their opponent's, helped lift the Vikings to victory Tuesday night in Avoca.
Blake Holst pitched five innings in relief, allowing just one run on one hit and striking out five to get the win. None of the hits came after the fourth inning, as the defense backed up Holst.
"We had an exciting game with the Wolves," said coach Jason Holst. "I thought the key to the game was our solid defense working behind our pitching, as we were able to work out of some tough situations."
Blake Holst helped his own cause with two hits, including a double, and scored a run. Brayden Lund, David Johnson and Jace Petersen also added RBI singles.
* ACGC 18, West Central Valley 7: The Chargers rebounded from a bad outing the night before with a solid win over the arch-rival Wildcats Tuesday night in Stuart.
The Chargers collected 17 hits, with Charlie Crawford, Miles Kading, Cayden Jensen and Clayton Wardyn each having three hits. Kading had four RBIs as part of his efforts.
Lance Bunde got the win, combining with Alex Spack to fire the seven-hitter.
* Tri-Center 19, Audubon 4: A 15-run second inning by the Trojans was the low point in the Wheelers' loss Tuesday night at Neola.
The Wheelers were guilty of six errors, many of those in the fateful inning. The pitching didn't help their cause, either, giving up 10 walks, all but one in the first two innings.
Joel Klocke got a solo home run as one of the few highlights for the Wheelers.
* Logan-Magnolia 17, Riverside 6: Ethan Reicks had three hits, including a double, while Ed Vicek had two hits and two RBI in the Bulldogs' loss to the Panthers Tuesday night in Oakland.
* Southwest Valley 18, Griswold 8: The Tigers fell to 0-7 but the young team continued to gain experience against the Timberwolves Tuesday night in Corning.
Kamron Brownlee, Lane Mueller and Cash Turner each had two hits, while Mueller drove in three runs.
SOFTBALL
* Griswold 16, Southwest Valley 6: The Tigers picked up their second win in a week over the Timberwolves, again in dominating fashion.
Anna Kelley led the offense with a 3-for-4 night with a double and six RBI, while scoring three runs. McKenna Wiechman also went 3-for-4 with a walk and an RBI. Brenna Rossell struck out five and gave up no walks in a starting role.
* ACGC 11, West Central Valley 4: The Chargers pulled away from a 6-4 lead late to pick up the West Central Activities Conference win Tuesday night in Stuart.
Using 10 hits and four walks, the Chargers scored three in the sixth inning and two more in the seventh to pick up the convincing win.
* AHSTW 13, IKM-Manning 1: The Lady Vikes took advantage of five Wolves errors and nine walks in picking up the four-inning win. Sienna Christian had two RBI on the night.
* Audubon 13, Tri-Center 1: The Wheelers scored four runs in the first, second and fifth innings to end the game early vs. the Trojans Tuesday night in Neola.
* Logan-Magnolia 12, Riverside 1: The Lady Dawgs fell to 5-8 on the season after the home-field loss Tuesday.