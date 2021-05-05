CORNING – Hot and windy conditions made for a challenging night on Saturday, May 1, at the Adams County Speedway, but track crews yet again nailed a home run with a great racing surface that helped lead to some great action by the 87 drivers in attendance.
A-Feature action found four new faces visiting victory lane along with one repeat winner from Week 1.
Action started with the O’Reilly B-Mods, where Daniel Baudler jumped to the early lead from his outside row one starting position. The Fontanelle, Iowa driver would show the way while week one winner Jerod Weston was busy working his way to the front from his tenth starting position. A couple of late race cautions bunched the field, but in the end it was Baudler holding on for the win by a slim margin on just .157 seconds over Weston. Bryce Allen recovered from early race troubles and rallied to third, while Cody Werner and Kayden Dirks rounded out the top five.
2019 Northland Oil Stock Car Champion Buck Schafroth showed total domination in winning the Northland Oil Stock Car main event by just over a half second. Schafroth had built up a huge lead over the field before the caution waved with under five laps to go setting up a final dash to the line. Last weeks winner Todd Van Eaton finished in second, while defending track champ Brad Derry settled for third. Rookie Matt Avila continued to impress finishing in fourth while Nick Woodard was fifth.
In the Poet Modifieds, Tony Hardisty of Corning, IA rolled from fourth and quickly work his way to the front of the field. “Candyman” Jeff Wiggins and Hardisty put on a great show for a large portion of the race with Wiggin’s trying multiple times to find a way to overtake the top spot. A late race caution would give Wiggins one final shot, in which he threw a slide job entering turn one that ended with contact between the duo, enough that it ended Wiggins night. Hardisty scored the win, while defending track champion Jesse Dennis finished in the runner up spot. Randy Foote maintains the point lead with his third place run, while Jeff James and Josh Cooper completed the top five.
For the majority of the Chat Mobility Hobby Stock main event Jerid Lund and Luke Ramsey paced the field in search of their first win of 2021. It appeared as if the race would go caution free until the yellow waved with just a handful of laps remaining due to fluid on the track. Following clean-up, Lund proved he would not be denied and scored the feature win while Ramsey and Adam Hensel completed the podium. Jeremy Purdy and Chris Bates rounded out the top five. Lund now holds a slim 2 point advantage over Purdy in the championship battle.
The Liberty Realty Compacts rounded out the action, where Chris Vannausdle became the first repeat winner of the year. The defending track and National NASCAR Division V champion held off Zander Steiner and Bryan Vannausdle for the win, while John Berg and Ryan Brown finished in fourth and fifth.
This Saturday night ACS will honor the 2020 B-Mod track champion Jerod Weston along with the entire top 15 from a year ago at intermission. All five classes will again be in action with gates opening at 5 p.m. and racing action going green at 7 p.m.
Adams County Speedway – Week 2
Saturday, May 1, at Corning
O’Reilly Auto B-Mod’s
A Feature 1 15 Laps 1. 6B-Daniel Baudler[2]; 2. 86J-Jerod Weston[10]; 3. 16A-Bryce Allen[9]; 4. 21-Cody Werner[8]; 5. 2-Kayden Dirks[4]; 6. 66- Nathan Buchanan[1]; 7. 20-Kirk McKay[18]; 8. 78-Evan Davis[17]; 9. 37-Tyler Fudge[11]; 10. 0-Shawn Kralik[7]; 11. 18- Michael Leal[5]; 12. 88-Hayden Johnston[12]; 13. 09-Kenny Darnold Jr[19]; 14. 15B-Randall Bix[15]; 15. 32-Dillon Carlisle[6]; 16. 9-Josh Armstrong[14]; 17. 62-Rick Barton[3]; 18. 87X-Steven Biggerstaff[13]; 19. 11W-Alan Worth[16]
Heat 1 1. 21-Cody Werner[7]; 2. 62-Rick Barton[2]; 3. 86J-Jerod Weston[8]; 4. 32-Dillon Carlisle[1]; 5. 66-Nathan Buchanan[6]; 6. 37-Tyler Fudge[3]; 7. 87X-steven biggerstaff[10]; 8. 15B-Randall Bix[5]; 9. 78-Evan Davis[4]; 10. 09-Kenny Darnold Jr[9]
Heat 2 1. 6B-Daniel Baudler[3]; 2. 18-Michael Leal[1]; 3. 0-Shawn Kralik[2]; 4. 16A-Bryce Allen[8]; 5. 2-Kayden Dirks[6]; 6. 88- Hayden Johnston[7]; 7. 9-Josh Armstrong[9]; 8. 11W-Alan Worth[5]; 9. 20-Kirk McKay[4]
Northland Oil Stock Cars
A Feature 1. 92-Buck Schafroth[4]; 2. V31-Todd VanEaton[5]; 3. 37D-Brad Derry[3]; 4. 69-Matt Avila[2]; 5. 31-Nick Woodard[1]; 6. 77- Glen Hoyt[10]; 7. 20-Lance Swartz[8]; 8. B17-Steve Byers[7]; 9. 9-John Kinser[6]; 10. 19-Mark Menard[9]
Heat 1 1. 37D-Brad Derry[5]; 2. V31-Todd VanEaton[7]; 3. 92-Buck Schafroth[6]; 4. 31-Nick Woodard[2]; 5. 69-Matt Avila[4]; 6. 9- John Kinser[3]; 7. B17-Steve Byers[1]; 8. 20-Lance Swartz[10]; 9. 19-Mark Menard[8]; 10. 77-Glen Hoyt[9]
Poet Modifieds
A Feature 1 1. 0-Tony Hardisty[4]; 2. 70-Jesse Dennis[8]; 3. 37-Randy Foote[9]; 4. 71-Jeff James[7]; 5. 10J-Josh Cooper[5]; 6. 38-Craig Garner[2]; 7. 3C-Andrew Clark[1]; 8. 13F-Troy Fudge[11]; 9. 29-Monte Most[3]; 10. 36T-Jeff Wiggins[6]; 11. 4-Rod Sprague[12]; 12. 32-Dave Carlisle[10]; 13. (DNS) 22-Mark Karg
Heat 1 1. 10J-Josh Cooper[2]; 2. 37-Randy Foote[5]; 3. 71-Jeff James[4]; 4. 38-Craig Garner[1]; 5. 3C-Andrew Clark[3]; 6. 32-Dave Carlisle[7]; 7. 13F-Troy Fudge[6]
Heat 2 1. 0-Tony Hardisty[1]; 2. 70-Jesse Dennis[4]; 3. 36T-Jeff Wiggins[3]; 4. 29-Monte Most[2]; 5. 22-Mark Karg[6]; 6. 4-Rod Sprague[5]
Chat Mobility Hobby Stocks
A Feature 1. 95-Jerid Lund[4]; 2. 17-Luke Ramsey[8]; 3. 7H-Adam Hensel[9]; 4. 4-Jeremy Purdy[11]; 5. 104-Chris Bates[10]; 6. 20- Jeremy Auten[5]; 7. 7K-Bobby Key[2]; 8. 35-Blake Henry[15]; 9. 9-Brit Pellman[17]; 10. 5-Derek Myers[18]; 11. 11F-Colton Garside[14]; 12. 11B-Solomon Bennett[3]; 13. 40X-David Weeda[19]; 14. 22H-Eric Hensley[20]; 15. 7-Tom Myers[7]; 16. 38H-Matthew Hudson[13]; 17. 33-Tim McCollum[16]; 18. 16-Buddy Haidsiak[24]; 19. 3-Brent Ricker[1]; 20. 44-Ed Swanson[22]; 21. 52-Jerry Richards[21]; 22. 72-Matthew McAtee[12]; 23. 22-Tanner Dixon[6]; 24. 71-Patrick Pellman[23]
B Feature 1. 40X-David Weeda[1]; 2. 22H-Eric Hensley[3]; 3. 52-Jerry Richards[9]; 4. 44-Ed Swanson[4]; 5. 71-Patrick Pellman[8]; 6. 16-Buddy Haidsiak[6]; 7. 12G-Jeremy Ribbey[5]; 8. 21-Bennett Johnson[2]; 9. 10G-Dustin Grout[7]; 10. (DNS) 29-Anthony Fletchall
Heat 1 1. 20-Jeremy Auten[2]; 2. 22-Tanner Dixon[4]; 3. 3-Brent Ricker[5]; 4. 72-Matthew McAtee[9]; 5. 38H-Matthew Hudson[3]; 6. 33-Tim McCollum[6]; 7. 40X-David Weeda[8]; 8. 44-Ed Swanson[7]; 9. 10G-Dustin Grout[1]; 10. 29-Anthony Fletchall[10]
Heat 2 1. 7H-Adam Hensel[2]; 2. 11B-Solomon Bennett[3]; 3. 7-Tom Myers[1]; 4. 104-Chris Bates[8]; 5. 11F-Colton Garside[4]; 6. 9-Brit Pellman[7]; 7. 21-Bennett Johnson[9]; 8. 12G-Jeremy Ribbey[6]; 9. 71-Patrick Pellman[5]
Heat 3 1. 95-Jerid Lund[4]; 2. 17-Luke Ramsey[2]; 3. 4-Jeremy Purdy[8]; 4. 7K-Bobby Key[1]; 5. 35-Blake Henry[3]; 6. 5-Derek Myers[7]; 7. 22H-Eric Hensley[9]; 8. 16-Buddy Haidsiak[5]; 9. 52-Jerry Richards[6]
Liberty Realty Compacts
A Feature 1. 15-Chris Vannausdle[10]; 2. 5-Zander Steiner[5]; 3. 15V-Bryan Vannausdle[9]; 4. 12-John Berg[2]; 5. 19-Ryan Brown[1]; 6. 28-Andrew Akers[3]; 7. 74R-Cody Wilson[14]; 8. 69X-Owen Richards[15]; 9. 14-David McClain[12]; 10. 31-Sean Bagby[8]; 11. 18-Matt Buchanan[4]; 12. 8-Jackie Trichel[16]; 13. 01-Makade Wilson[17]; 14. 73-Kelsi Kautz[11]; 15. 98- Elijah Hoyt[13]; 16. 27T-Casey Tucker[7]; 17. 23-Dustin Sheppard[6]
Heat 1 1. 23-Dustin Sheppard[2]; 2. 12-John Berg[4]; 3. 15-Chris Vannausdle[8]; 4. 28-Andrew Akers[1]; 5. 31-Sean Bagby[7]; 6. 19-Ryan Brown[6]; 7. 14-David McClain[3]; 8. 74R-Cody Wilson[5]; 9. 01-Makade Wilson[9]
Heat 2 1. 5-Zander Steiner[3]; 2. 15V-Bryan Vannausdle[7]; 3. 27T-Casey Tucker[5]; 4. 18-Matt Buchanan[6]; 5. 8-Jackie Trichel[8]; 6. 73-Kelsi Kautz[2]; 7. 98-Elijah Hoyt[1]; 8. 69X-Owen Richards[4]