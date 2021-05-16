The Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ fishing report for the week of May 13, 2021 for southwest Iowa:
Greenfield Lake, Adair County, one mile southwest of Greenfield: Greenfield has a good population of channel catfish and offers a chance to catch a trophy-size catfish. Channel Catfish — Fair: Try cut bait or shad sides fished on wind-blown shorelines. Bluegill — Slow. Black Crappie — Good: Anglers are catching crappies around the jetties and along the dam. Sorting is needed for larger fish. Largemouth Bass — Good: Greenfield has a good bass population with a high percentage of 14- to 16-inch fish.
Lake Anita, Cass County, one-half mile south of Anita: Black crappie are starting to spawn on the underwater reefs and jetties in the lake. Water temperatures have fallen this week and slowed the crappie bite. Black Crappie — Fair: Cast small jigs around rocky shorelines to find spawning crappie. Sorting is needed as there is a large year class of 6-inch crappies in the lake this year. Bluegill — Fair: Catch bluegills around the reefs and on the rockpiles out from the campground. Largemouth Bass — No Report: Largemouth bass are in the tree piles.
Lake Manawa, Pottawattamie County, southwest edge of Council Bluffs: Manawa is a good destination for spring catfish. Crappie bite has slowed a bit with cooler temperatures, but you can still catch them in the canals. Channel Catfish — Good: Channel catfish are actively feeding. Target catfish on wind-blown shorelines with shad sides. Black Crappie — Fair: Target black crappies in the canals this week. White Crappie — Fair: Cast minnows under a bobber in the canals and on the lake side.
Littlefield Lake, Audubon County, four miles east of Exira: DNR fishery staff did an electrofishing survey on Littlefield this spring. Numerous largemouth bass, bluegill and black crappie were sampled. Restocking of these species will not be needed. Channel catfish will be restocked this fall. Channel Catfish — No Report: Winterkill removed most of the channel catfish in Littlefield. Bluegill — Slow: The bluegills in the DNR survey looked good and averaged 8.5-inches. Black Crappie — Fair: The black crappies were 10- to 12-inches in the survey. Largemouth Bass — Fair.
Meadow Lake, Adair County, six miles northeast of Greenfield: Meadow has a good fish population. Bluegills will average 8-inches and black crappies 10- to 12-inches. Largemouth bass and channel catfish are also doing well. Black Crappie — Fair: Black crappies are spawning on the reefs and along the dam. Cool temperatures have slowed the bite. Bluegill — Fair: Bluegills are being caught in tree piles casting nightcrawlers under a bobber. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Anglers report catching bass in the tree piles.
Prairie Rose Lake, Shelby County, eight miles southeast of Harlan: Water clarity is excellent. Bluegill — Fair: Jump from one tree pile to the next searching for bluegill. Fish average 8.5-inches. Black Crappie — Fair: Fish along rocky shorelines and around underwater reefs to find spawning crappies. Largemouth Bass — Good: Fish around the cedar tree piles using a slow presentation.
For more information on lakes in the Southwest District call the Cold Springs office at (712) 769-2587.
Green Valley Lake, Union County, 2-1/2 miles northwest of Creston: Black Crappie — Good: Catch 8- to 10-inch crappie with jigs fished near rocky shoreline areas or the fishing jetties. Largemouth Bass — Good: Try a jig fished near cedar tree brush piles or rocky shoreline areas for largemouth bass up to 21-inches. Bluegill — Fair: Catch bluegill up to 8.5-inches with jigs fished under a bobber along the fishing jetties.
Lake Icaria, Adams County, 4 miles north of Corning: Bluegill — Fair: Catch bluegill up to 8-inches with jigs fished along the fish mounds. Black Crappie — Fair: Try jigs fished along rocky shoreline areas to catch crappie up to 11-inches.
Three Mile Lake, Union County, three miles northwest of Afton: Courtesy docks are installed at the main boat ramp. Walleye — Fair: Try jigs tipped with a nightcrawler or leech fished on the roadbed or main lake points for walleye of all sizes. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Catch largemouth bass up to 18-inches with jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles. Black Crappie — Fair: Catch crappie up to 11-inches with jigs tipped with a minnow fished along rocky shoreline areas or cedar tree brush piles.
Twelve Mile Lake, Union County, four miles east of Creston: The dock is in at main ramp. Black Crappie — Good: Catch crappie up to 10-inches with jigs fished near rocky shoreline areas. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Catch largemouth bass up to 21-inches with jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles or rocky areas.
Water temperature in the Mount Ayr district is in the upper 50s to low 60s. For more information, please call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at (641) 464-3108.