ATLANTIC – Edria Brummer had 21 saves, including one off a penalty kick, but it wasn’t enough to stop Council Bluffs Lewis Central.
The Titans showed why they are the No. 3-ranked team in Iowa Class 2A with an 8-0 shutout of the Trojans Thursday night at the Trojan Bowl.
Hana Daoudi had a hat trick while Natalie Smith added two as the Titans built on a 3-0 halftime lead. The Trojans were limited to just two shots in the game, including one shot on goal.
Atlantic fell to 3-3 on the season, 1-1 in the Hawkeye Ten Conference.