STUART – A total of 134 cars rolled in to town on a Wednesday night (May 12) as the Jake Durbin Memorial presented by Karl Chevrolet of Stuart, Stuart Herald, Town & Country Insurance and the Stuart Chamber of Commerce was held at the Stuart Speedway.
Feature winners for the night were Nathan Kilwine, Josh May, Hunter Longnecker, Todd Shute, Damon Murty, Brandon Cox and Craig Furstenau.
First up was the Outlaw Mini Mods and it was Nathan Kilwine putting on a clinic, taking the lead on lap three after starting tenth and driving off to the easy win. Lucas Daniels, Ben Kraus, Kamdyn Haggard and Dalton Faber rounded out the top five.
IMCA Mod Lites came out next with Josh May taking control early and sailing to the win. Cody Yaw finished second with Bryan Zehm third, Joel Huggins fourth and Cory Sonner fifth.
A pair of 93’s brought the IMCA Northern SportMods out with Colton Nelson and Hunter Longnecker showing the field to the green flag. Longnecker controlled the pace early and often as he drove away from the field to take the comfortable win. Nic Runyan finished second with Brayton Carter close behind in third, Johnathon Logue fourth and Mike Dullard fifth.
IMCA Modifieds were up next with Todd Shute and Josh Gilman on the front row. Shute led Gilman and Matthew Meinecke early with the rest of the field two and three wide behind. Chase Rudolf made it to third on lap eight, but it was all Shute on this night as he drove to the caution free win. Gilman finished second with Rudolf third, Tim Ward fourth and Cayden Carter fifth.
Michael Jeannette and Bob Daniels led the IMCA Stock Cars to the green flag next with Jeannette leading early. Damon and Dallon Murty were picking them off throughout the 20 lap event and on the final restart it was Damon using the top side to get out front and take the win. Dallon finished a close second with Johnathon Logue third, Jeannette fourth and Buck Schafroth fifth.
IMCA Hobby Stocks were up next with Dylan Nelson and Austin Barnes on the front row. Nelson led the first nine laps with Brandon Cox muscling his way by on lap ten. A caution with two to go bunched the field and gave everyone a chance at Cox, but he was too strong and held on for the win. Nelson finished second with Solomon Bennett third, Jeremy Purdy fourth and Eric Stanton fifth.
IMCA Sport Compacts came to the speedway for the last race of the night with Owen Richards and Russell Klisaris out front. Klisaris led early until slipping to the infield off the bumper of Kolby Sabin. Craig Furstenau took advantage of the restart to get out front and take the win with Curtis Masterson second, Mark Smith third, Sabin fourth and Tyler Fiebelkorn fifth.