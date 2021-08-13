AUDUBON – The Audubon cross country team looks to lean on its experience and balance as it heads into the 2021 season.
Pete Dammel, entering his 17th season as the head man for the Wheelers, has a three-time state qualifier and one that will be looking to qualify for her second time this fall on the girls’ side. That’s as the boys’ side continues to build around a returning letterwinner.
Senior Grace Slater, the returning state qualifier, finished seventh at the Western Iowa Conference meet. Fellow senior Hannah Thygesen came in 11th. Times were 22:53.4 and 23.30.6 on the course at Logan-Missouri Valley Country Club. Both had strong strong track seasons this past spring and are expected to finish within the top 10 this season.
Slater eventually turned in a fifth-place finish at the Class 1A state qualifying meet on the Wheelers’ home course, and finished 19th at the state meet.
Also competing at the SQM a year ago for the Wheeler girls were Taryn Zinke and Madison Burr, now a sophomore and junior, respectively. Autumn Zaiger and Jordan Porsche also competed for the Wheelers and are expected to return.
“Our girls team should have some pretty decent balance this year. Time will tell,” said Dammel.
The Deist brothers, Jackson and Eli (a senior and sophomore, respectively) were the lone Audubon runners for the boys’ team. Jackson finished 30th at last year’s SQM. Derek Bald, a senior, also competed at the Western Iowa Conference meet.
“Have fun, work hard, and be proud of what we’ve done,” said Dammel as to his team’s goals.