WOODBINE – CAM picked up five championships on the boys side, while the Cougar girls collected three as both the teams from Anita earned a pair of runner-up finishes at Monday’s Rolling Valley Conference meet at Woodbine.
Boys winners were two relays, the shuttle hurdle and 4x800-meter teams, and Connor McKee in his specialty, the hurdle races, the 110-meter highs and 400-meter lows. Lane Spieker also won the long jump with a leap of 20’0”.
For the Cougar girls, Molly Venteicher was a winner in the shot put, throwing a 39’2”. Jade Jackson won the 100-meter hurdles in 16.85, while the shuttle hurdle relay was also a winner, coming in at 1:13.49.
Exira-EHK had some of their best performances of the season, and the it paid off for the Spartans with one boys’ and one girls’ title each. The boys’ win was in the high jump, where Tyler Kingery won the high jump with a 6’1” leap. The girls won with the 4x400-meter relay.
Rolling Valley Conference
Monday, May 3, at Henry Boone Field, Woodbine
Boys team scores: 1. Woodbine 148, 2. CAM 124, 3. Glidden-Ralston 74, 4. West Harrison 68, 5. Coon Rapids-Bayard 52, 6. Ar-We-Va 44, 7. Boyer Valley 34, 8. Exira-EHK 30, 9. Paton-Churdan 11.
Area top 6 results
High jump: 1. Tyler Kingery (EEHK) 6’1”. Discus: 6. Cade Ticknor (CAM) 116’1”. Shot: 4. Ticknor (CAM) 40’0”, 4. Reese Oglesbee (CAM) 39’8”. Long jump: 1. Lane Spieker (CAM) 20’0” Sprint medley: 4. CAM 1:45.21, 6. Exira-EHK 1:50.24. 3200: 3. Ethan Follmann (CAM) 12:10.00, 4. Erik Wilson (EEHK) 12:20.00. 4x800: 1. CAM 9:49.95, 3. Exira-EHK 10:12.85. Shuttle hurdle: 1. CAM 1:03.51. 100: 2. Spieker (CAM) 11.41, 5. Karter Hilpipre (CAM) 11.96. Distance medley: 5. CAM 4:12.99. 400: 2. Cale Maas (CAM) 53.93, 4. Jack Follmann (CAM) 54.80. 4x200: 3. Exira-EHK 1:44.39. 110 hurdles: 1. Connor McKee (CAM) 15.73, 3. Sam Foreman (CAM) 16.06. 800: 6. Michael Hill (CAM) 2:25.64. 200: 2. Spieker (CAM) 22.32. 400 hurdles: 1. McKee (CAM) 56.53, 4. Foreman (CAM) 1:01.32. 4x100: 3. CAM 46.24, 6. Exira-EHK 56.89. 4x400: 2. CAM 3:42.86, 5. Exira-EHK 4:10.66.
Girls team scores: 1. Woodbine 143, 2. CAM 125, 3. Ar-We-Va 79, 4. Glidden-Ralston 72, 5. Boyer Valley 55, 6. West Harrison 41, 7. Exira-EHK 37, 8. Paton-Churdan 20, 9. Coon Rapids-Bayard 4.
Area top 6 results
High jump: 2. Emma Follmann (CAM) 5’0”, 5. Jade Jackson (CAM) 4’8”. Discus: 2. Mallory Behnken (CAM) 105’1”, 3. Molly Venteicher (CAM) 101’10. Shot: 1. Venteicher (CAM) 39’2”, 4. Behnken (CAM) 35’5”. Long jump: 3. Zoey Baylor (CAM) 13’0.5”. Sprint medley: 2. CAM 2:05.28, 6. Exira-EHK 2:41.28. 3000: 5. Emily Plagman (CAM) 14:03.18. 4x800: 2 CAM 12:11.68, 4. Exira-EHK 14:09.77. Shuttle hurdle: 1. CAM 1:13.49. 100: 3. Jenna Wheatley (CAM) 13.96, 5. Emma Follmann (CAM) 15.24. Distance medley: 2. Exira-EHK 5:03.96, 5. CAM 5:26.16. 400: 5. Hannah Nelson (EEHK) 1:12.16, 6. Reese Snyder (CAM) 1:12.19. 4x200: 2. CAM 1:59.95, 3. Exira-EHK 2:05.08. 100 hurdles: 1. Jade Jackson (CAM) 16.85, 6. Abby Follmann (CAM) 18.67. 800: 6. Sydney Becker (CAM) 2:54.91. 200: 3. Macy Emgarten (EEHK) 29.90, 4. J. Wheatley (CAM) 30.06, 5. Zoey Baylor (CAM) 30.51. 400 hurdles: 5. Abby Tibken (CAM) 1:20.49. 1500: 6. Cadence Stephenson (CAM) 6:20.51. 4x100: 2. CAM 55.86. 4x400: 1. Exira-EHK 4:43.64, 4. CAM 5:05.52.