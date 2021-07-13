ANITA – The Griswold Tigers traveled to Anita on Monday night to face off against the CAM Cougars in the first round of the Class 1A Substate 7 bracket.
CAM came out of the gate strong in this game as they forced the Tigers to a short offensive first inning and then got the scoring going. Connor McKee hit an RBI single to get the first score on the board and then ran in a run himself, along with another runner, thanks to the 2RBI hit by Colby Rich to open up a 3-0 lead after the first inning.
The Cougars didn’t lose any momentum going into the second inning as a rough at bat for Griswold put CAM right back at bat and continued to score with three more runs to push the lead to 6-0. Third inning continued to be good to the Cougars with Joe Kauffman getting a 2RBI hit to get two more runs. They added two additions runs and pushed the lead to double digits at 10-0 after the third inning.
Griswold ended up getting a run on the board but it was all Cougars for the rest of the game as they outscored the Tigers 5-1 in the remaining innings and cruised to a 15-1 victory in the first round of the playoffs.
CAM – which stole 13 bases on the night – continues their season with a 23-6 record and will face Bedford in the second round on Tuesday, July 13. Griswold ends their season at 3-15.