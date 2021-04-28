AUDUBON – Underwood set several meet records, all with Brayden Wollan involved, as the Eagles swept the team titles at the newly-renamed Bob Clark Relays Tuesday night in Audubon.
The meet was renamed in honor of the longtime coach and teacher at Audubon, who passed away earlier this month at age 80. He had taught at Audubon for 40 years until his retirement in 2002, and was a track coach for nearly 60 years, the later years as a volunteer.
Wollan broke individual meet records in the 100 (10.85) and 200-meter dash (22.22), and was on the winning sprint medley and 4x400-meter relays, which finished in 1:36.32 and 3:31.02, respectively.
Among area schools, Audubon was the top girls' finisher, coming in with 84 points, 16 back of Underwood. On the boys' side, CAM finished with 85 points for the area's best finish, behind the Eagles' 123 and Clarinda's 119, and four points ahead of fourth-place ACGC.
Fittingly at a meet where its name was changed after longtime hurdles coach Bob Clark, hurdles was the home team's biggest successes.
The Wheeler girls win the shuttle hurdle relay, while the boys' shuttle hurdlers came in second to CAM in a very fiercely-contested matchup of the area's top two teams.
Gavin Smith, who earlier this month competed at the Drake Relays, won the boys' 110 high and 400 low hurdles. Both times, he edged area rival Connor McKee, each time by less than a tenth of a second. Smith's times were 15.25 and 56.17 compared to McKee's 15.32 and 56.26, respectively.
Other Wheeler wins for the girls were Hannah Thygesen in the 800 and the 4x400-meter relay team of Madison Steckler, Mattie Nielsen, Abigail Zaiger and Hannah Thygesen. Smith's wins in hurdling events were the boys' two victories.
The victorious CAM boys' shuttle hurdlers were Sam Foreman, Jack Follmann, Cael Maas and Connor McKee. Lane Spieker took the long jump title as the Cougar boys' other victory on the night. On the girls' side, Molly Venteicher had the winning throw in the shot put, in the Cougars' ninth-place team finish.
ACGC's girls were fifth, with Chloe Largent winning the high jump. The Charger boys' winner was Trevin Suhr in the 1600-meter run.
Of other area girls' teams, Griswold was 10th, highlighted by a third-place finish from Paige Luft in the discus and a fourth-place finish by Hope Ogg in the 100-meter hurdles. Exira-EHK was 13th behind a sixth-place finish in the 4x200-meter relay; individual sixth-place finishers for the Spartans were Kate Hansen in the 3000-meter run and Macy Emgarten in the 100-meter hurdles.
AHSTW's boys also competed, with a sixth-place finish in the distance medley relay the Vikings' lone points on the night. Griswold and Exira-EHK both missed out on scoring. Jeremy Sheeder was the top Tiger athlete, finishing seventh in the 3200-meter run, while the 4x100-meter relay was tops for the Spartans.
Bob Clark Relays
Tuesday, April 27, at Chis Jones Field, Audubon
Boys team scores: 1. Underwood 123, 2. Clarinda 119, 3. CAM 85, 4. ACGC 81, 5. IKM-Manning 64, 6. Audubon 54, 7. Coon Rapids-Bayard 31, 8. Tri-Center 17, 9. Southwest Valley 8, 10. Ar-We-Va 6, 11. AHSTW 1.
Area top 6 results
High jump: 6. Clayton Wardyn (ACGC) 15'10". Discus: 2. Cade Ticknor (CAM) 126'0", 6. Hayden Tunink (ACGC) 117'4". Shot: 2. Cael Hoing (ACGC) 44'5", 6. Rylan Oglesbee (CAM) 40'4". Long jump: 1. Lane Spieker (CAM) 22'0.5", 5. Matthew Beisswenger (Aud) 19'7.75". Sprint medley: 3. ACGC 1:43.25, 5. Audubon 1:43.96. 3200: 2. Justin Reinhart (ACGC) 11:12.09, 3. Andrew Mahaffey (ACGC) 11:18.78. 4x800: 2. ACGC 8:54.83, 6. CAM 9:26.73. Shuttle hurdle: 1. CAM 1:02.41, 2. Audubon 1:03.83, 5. ACGC 1:09.44. 100: 2. Spieker (CAM) 11.35. Distance medley: 4. ACGC 4:08.36, 5. Audubon 4:09.10, 6. AHSTW 4:17.21. 400: 3. Joel Klocke (Aud) 53.84, 4. Matthew Beisswenger (Aud) 53.94, 5. Cale Maas (CAM) 54.03, 6. Jack Follmann (CAM) 55.97. 4x200: 2. ACGC 1:36.43. 110 hurdles: 1. Gavin Smith (Aud) 15.25, 2. Connor McKee (CAM) 15.32, 3. Sam Foreman (CAM) 16.23, 4. Wardyn (ACGC) 16.30. 200: 2. Spieker 23.10, 4. Austin Kunkle (ACGC) 23.57. 400 hurdles: 1. Smith (Aud) 56.17, 2. McKee (CAM) 56.26, 4. Foreman (CAM) 59.79, 5. Brandon Jensen (Aud) 1:00.00. 1600: 1. Trevin Suhr (ACGC) 4:39.33, 4. Charlie Crawford (ACGC) 4:57.64. 4x100: 3. ACGC 46.84, 4. CAM 46.93. 4x400: 2. Audubon 3:41.80, 3. CAM 3:42.99, 6. ACGC 3:59.12.
Girls team scores: 1. Underwood 100, 2. Audubon 84, 3. Panorama 72, 4. Clarinda 71, 5. ACGC 61, 6. Tri-Center 54, 7. IKM-Manning 45, 8. Ar-We-Va 37, 9. CAM 33, 10. Griswold 14, 11. Des Moines Grandview Chrsitian, 12. Southwest Valley 7, 13. Exira-EHK 3.
Area top 6 results
High jump: 1. Chloe Largent (ACGC) 5'2", 5. Jade Jackson (CAM) 4'10", 6. Emma Follmann (CAM) 4'8". Discus: 2. Elizabeth Zaiger (Aud) 111'11", 3. Paige Luft (Gris) 101'7", 5. Mallory Behnken (CAM) 97'9, 6. Jaci Christensen (Aud) 96'6". Shot: 1. Molly Venteicher (CAM) 38'1", 3. E. Zaiger (Aud) 35'7", 5. Mady KElsey (ACGC) 33'0". Long jump: 6. Katelyn Nielsen (Aud) 15'3.75". Sprint medley: 2. Audubon 1:57.94. 3000: 4. Kiersten Knobbe (ACGC) 13:32.23, 6. Kate Hansen (EEHK) 14:15.16. 4x800: 2. ACGC 10:51.10, 3. Audubon 11:09.13. Shuttle hurdle: 1. Audubon 1:12.55, 2. CAM 1:41.85, 3.ACGC 1:17.10, 5. Griswold 1:18.49. 100: 3. Madison Steckler (Aud) 13.30, 5. Jenna Wheatley (CAM) 13.57. Distance medley: 3. Audubon 4:38.43, 4. ACGC 4:58.84. 400: 6. Kodie Sporrer (Aud) 1:08.20. 4x200: 4. ACGC 2:01.25, 5. CAM 2:04.81, 6. Exira-EHK 2:07.89. 100 hurdles: 4. Hope Ogg (Gris) 17.39, 6. Sophie Dorsey (ACGC) 18.10. 800: 1. Hannah Thygesen (Aud) 2:35.20. 200: 4. Abigail Zaiger (Aud) 28.44, 5. Jenna Wheatley (CAM) 28.56, 6. Macy Emgarten (EEHK) 28.56. 400 hurdles: 3. EmmaKay McClain (ACGC) 1:17.47, 4. Sporrer (Aud) 1:18.15, 5. Josie Mundorf (Gris) 1:21.34, 6. Audrey Jensen (Aud) 1:22.93. 1500: 2. Rylee Sloss (ACGC0 5:23.71, 3. Jorja Hoover (ACGC) 5:33.71, 5. Grace Slater (Aud) 5:42.54. 4x100: 4. CAM 56.11. 4x400: 1. Audubon 4:23.10, 5. ACGC 4:48.81.