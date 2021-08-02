Atlantic had a pair of second-team all-Hawkeye Ten Conference selections, in teams released shortly after the end of the baseball season.
Senior Grant Sturm was picked as a shortstop, as was junior Lane Nelson as a pitcher.
Wyatt Redinbaugh was an honorable mention selection as a pitcher.
Hawkeye Ten Conference champion Council Bluffs Lewis Central dominated the selections with six named to the top-two teams. Council Bluffs St. Albert, which eventually won the state championship, had four picks to the first and second teams.
Six players on the first team were unanimous selections, including a pair from St. Albert – Cy Patterson and Isaac Sherrill, both seniors. Clarinda junior Cooper Neal, who led the Cardinals to the state tournament, was also unanimous, as were Council Bluffs Lewis Central’s Aron Harrington, Carroll Kuemper’s Blake Pottebaum and Denison-Schleswig’s Braiden Heiden.
All-Hawkeye Ten
Conference baseball
First team
Carroll Kuemper Catholic: Blake Pottebaum, Austin Tigges. Clarinda: Cooper Neal, Michael Shull. Council Bluffs Lewis Central: JC Dermody, Aron Harrington, Cael Malskeit, Jonah Pomrenke. Council Bluffs St. Albert: Cy Patterson, Isaac Sherrill. Denison-Schleswig: Braiden Heiden, Carter Wessel. Glenwood: Kayden Anderson, Jayme Fritts. Harlan: Joey Moser. Shenandoah: Hunter Dukes.
Second team
Atlantic: Lane Nelson, Grant Sturm. Clarinda: Tadyn Brown, Wyatt Schmitt. Council Bluffs Lewis Central: Casey Clair, Luke Meyer. Council Bluffs St. Albert: Colton Brennan, Brendan Monahan. Creston: Gannon Greenwalt. Denison-Schleswig: Trey Brotherton, Nathan Gallup. Glenwood: Austin Patton. Harlan: Isaiah Ahrenholtz, Alex Monson. Red Oak: Dawson Bond.
Honorable mention
Atlantic: Wyatt Redinbaugh. Carroll Kuemper Catholic: Luke Hicks. Clarinda: Jon McCall. Council Bluffs Lewis Central: Britton Bond. Council Bluffs St. Albert: Luke Hubbard, Eric Matthai, Carter White. Creston: Cael Turner. Denison-Schleswig: Jackson Hildebrand, Even Turin. Glenwood: Trent Patton. Harlan: Teagan Kasperbauer, Luke Musich. Red Oak: Garrett Couse. Shenandoah: Braden Knight.