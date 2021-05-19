Atlantic has been in a rebuilding year, and although the 1-15 record doesn't show it, the team has improved from the beginning of the season.
The Trojans played one of their best games of the season Monday night against Carroll Kuemper Catholic. They were still in the game until the final five minutes, when coach Matt Smith began to play some of his seniors, and two late goals by the Knights made it a 5-1 contest.
Now, the team goes into today's Iowa Class 1A Substate 7 quarterfinal contest with nothing to lose against top-seeded Greene County (11-6).
Game time is 7 p.m. in Grand Junction.
The Rams, from the Heart Of Iowa Conference, have a team-high 10 goals from Alex Roberts. The Rams have a 36-26 edge in scoring, with other primary threats being Luis Velazco and Jose Velazco, each with six goals.
Nathan Behne has a team-high 10 assists, with Jose Velazco adding four. The team has 157 shots on goal.
Gabe Ebersole has 1277 saves on the season for an 83% success rate.
For Atlantic, eight of their 13 goals have come from senior Beau Dickerson; he also has three assists. Nathan Pobanz, with two, is the only other Trojan with more than one goal. The Trojans have had 70 shots on goal this season.
Tyrell Williams, a freshman, has 238 saves and allowed 80 goals, for a 74.8% success rate.
The winner will meet either fifth-seeded Panorama or No. 4 Van Meter in a semifinal Monday, May 24, at Des Moines Christian School. Other teams in the regional are No. 2-seeded DMC, No. 7 Grand View Christian, No. 3 West Central Valley and No. 6 PCM of Monroe, with the two first-round winners also meeting Monday at DMC.
The substate final is Wednesday, May 26, at a site to be determined.
AHSTW, RIVERSIDE
Familiar foes – in fact, Western Iowa Conference opponents – await AHSTW and Riverside in Class 1A Region 8
AHSTW drew the No. 5 seed and will travel to Underwood for today's 6:30 p.m. matchup against the fourth-seeded Eagles. Riverside (11-3) has the three seed and will battle Missouri Valley (6-9) at 5 p.m. today in Treynor.
For Riverside, the top scoring threat is Caden Manzer with 11 goals and 30 shots on goal. Brogan Allensworth, a dual-sport athlete this spring, has 10 assists to go along with his five goals. Eli Ryun has 67 saves and a 79.8% success rate.
Grant Meade is the primary threat for Missouri Valley with 18 scores and 60 shots on goal. Cole Lange adds seven assists, while Alex Murray has an 84.7% save rate with 155 saves.
AHSTW's all-star athlete, Raydden Grobe, has 18 goals and 60 shots on goal. The big assist leader is Hayden Fischer, who has six to go along with five goals. The Vikings have two primary goalkeepers: Jaicob Maden (419 minutes, 123 saves, 34 goals allowed, 78.3% success) and Brayden Lund (375 minutes, 57 saves, 14 goals allowed, 80.3% success).
The AHSTW-Underwood winner faces either Council Bluffs St. Albert or Tri-Center, while the Riverside-Missouri Valley victor will battle either Treynor or Logan-Magnolia. All semifinal games are Monday, May 24. The substate final is Wednesday, May 26, in Council Bluffs.