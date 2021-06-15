ATLANTIC – The first game at the new ballpark was a nail biter for the Atlantic softball team.
The second game was never in doubt.
That’s the way a lot of doubleheaders that’ll be played in the coming years for the Trojan softball team will be – nailbiters and routs.
They’ll take the results, as 7-2 and 15-1 outcomes over Council Bluffs St. Albert were perfect ways to christen the newly renovated softball field, the first played at the venue in two years.
Coach Terry Hinzmann’s team had to earn the Game 1 win over the Saintes.
Tied at 2-apiece going into the bottom of the sixth, the offense awoke, needing just three hits but also taking advantage of three Saintes errors. Two of those came on the same play, and the two runs that scored helped extend a 3-2 lead. Jada Jensen’s sacrifice fly made it 6-2, and Alyssa Derby capped the first game’s scoring with her RBI double to bring home Madison Botos.
Olivia Engler had 12 strikeouts on the night.
In Game 2, the Saintes struck first with a run, but the Trojans settled down quickly and got five runs across in the first, then blasted the game open with 10 runs in the second. Jensen – who smashed her first home run, a two-run shot – and Derby each scored twice in the inning as everyone reached base at least once. There were 10 hits in the inning.
Kennedy Goergen struck out four in just three innings of work.
“Hopefully, it’s the first of many but we’ll see how things go,” said Hinzmann after the game. “The first game, we’ve got to thank Olivia for most of that, because we didn’t hit particularly well early on. She kept us in the game with the strikeouts she had ... until we had the hitters catch up.
“Game 2, I thought our hitters had a lot better approach at the plate. They kept their hands back, trusted their hands and trusted our abilities a lot more rather than overthink it. Once you get past that fourth or fifth inning of the first game, I thought we played really well.”