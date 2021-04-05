GOLF
Griswold at Nodaway Valley:
- Nodaway Valley defeated Griswold 227-233 in the first golf meet of the season. The Tigers’ Caleb Oakleaf was medalist with a 48.
Neither the Tigers nor the Wolverines had enough players to keep score, but Jenna Reynolds was medalist with a 54 and Mikala Pelzer had a 55 to pace Griswold.
TRACK
Glenwood Invitational:
- Atlantic finished third at the Ram Relays Monday night in Glenwood.
Craig Alan Becker and Caden Andersen went 1-2 in the 800-meter run, Becker winning in 2:01.26 and Andersen just under seven seconds back. Drew Engler won the 3200-meter run in 11:07.40, and Colin Mullenix took the 400-meter hurdles in 58.05 with Zane Vance a close second in 58.09.
Zane Berg was second in the 1600-meter run with a time of 5:07.50. Colton Rasmussen took silver in the high jump with a leap of 5’10”, as did Gannon O’Hara with a 20’3” leap in the long jump.
Garrett Reynolds finished third in the 110-meter hurdles with a 16.99 showing.
Rounding out the top-three finishes for the Trojans were the shuttle hurdle relay, which was second; and the 4x800-meter and distance medley relays, both third.
Nodaway Valley Invitational:
- The Audubon girls’ track team edged the host Wolverines 117-111, as both teams outpaced third-place CAM Monday night at Greenfield.
The Wheelers got wins from Hannah Thygesen (800, 2:33.42), Grace Slater (3000, 12:28.24) and Kodie Sporrer (400 hurdles, 1:18.23), as well as the 4x400, sprint medley and distance medley relays.
CAM was led by Jade Jackson, who won the 100-meter hurdles in 17.57 and the high jump (4’10”). Molly Venteicher won the shot put in 41’3.5”