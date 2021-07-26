CAM placed five players on the top-two all-Rolling Valley Conference team, while Exira-EHK had two named to the second team.
The teams announced the past week saw four first-teamers for CAM, the conference champions and substate finalists, so named: pitcher Lane Spieker, catcher Colby Rich, infielder Joe Kauffman and outfielder Connor McKee. McKee is a senior, while the others were juniors.
Cade Ticknor was named to the second team as a utility player. Joining him were two Spartans: pitcher Tyler Kingery and infielder Tyler Petersen, a junior and senior, respectively.
SOFTBALL
Exira-EHK had two of the four unanimous picks for the all-Rolling Valley Conference’s first team.
Pitcher Macy Emgarten, a junior, and sophomore infielder Shay Burmeister were first-team selections chosen unanimously. Also earning unanimous honors was Woodbine’s Grace Moores and West Harrison’s Emily McIntosh.
Also on the first team all-RVC was CAM’s Mallory Behnken and Exira-EHK’s Alisa Partridge.
Second-team selections were CAM’s Helen Riker and Emma Follmann, and Exira-EHK’s Mollie Rasmussen.
All-Rolling Valley
Conference Baseball
First team
Pitcher: Lane Spieker, jr., CAM; Quentin Culbertson, sr., Coon Rapids-Bayard. Catcher: Colby Rich, jr., CAM. Infield: Cory Bantam, jr, Woodbine; Joe Kauffman, jr, CAM; Mason King, soph., West Harrison; Will Ragaller, jr., Ar-We-Va. Outfield: Gabe Gilgen, jr., West Harrison; Easton Hayes, jr., Coon Rapids-Bayard; Connor McKee, sr., CAM. Utility: Lance Claburg, soph., Coon Rapids-Bayard; Cooper Kock, jr., Ar-We-Va.
Second team
Pitcher: Landon Bendgen, fresh., Woodbine; Tyler Kingery, jr., Exira-EHK. Catcher: Aaron McAlister, sr., Coon Rapids-Bayard. Infield: Sage Evans, soph., West Harrison; Tyler Petersen, sr., Exira-EHK; Josh Ramirez, sr., Coon Rapids-Bayard. Outfield: Mark Lensch, sr., Glidden-Ralston; Gabe Obert, jr., Coon Rapids-Bayard; Clay Roberts, sr., Boyer Valley. Utility: Conner Kirsch, jr., Ar-We-Va; Jesse Soma, sr., Boyer Valley; Cade Ticknor, jr., CAM.
All-Rolling Valley
Conference Softball
First team
Ar-We-Va: Jamie Hausman. CAM: Miranda Garcia. Exira-EHK: Shay Burmeister, Macy Emgarten, Alisa Partridge. West Harrison: Haley Koch, Emily McIntosh. Woodbine: Jordan Butrick, Grace Moores, Charlie Pryor. Whiting: Halle Murray.
Second team
Ar-We-Va: Hannah Kraus, Sara Schurke, Jadeyn Smith. Boyer Valley: Lenix Miller, Kylie Petersen. CAM: Emma Follmann, Helen Riker. Coon Rapids-Bayard: Cassidy Baker, Emma Hart. Glidden-Ralston: Vanessa Koehler. Exira-EHK: Mollie Rasmussen. West Harrison: Haleigh Rife.