Lots of people caught the excitement of fishing last summer. It's easy to join the fun!

Free fishing weekend – this weekend, today through Sunday, June 6 – is a great time to learn how to fish, take your family fishing, or introduce a friend to fishing. Outdoor fun awaits at hundreds of Iowa lakes, thousands of miles of rivers or a neighborhood pond.

Here's a few tips for a fantastic fishing weekend.

* Keep the fun going all summer long – buy your fishing license today!

* Attend a free, hands-on fishing event to help get your family started. Check our general fishing calendar for a list of this weekend's fishing events.

* Find a list of stocked lakes and ponds that are easily accessible in neighborhood parks and along trails on our interactive Iowa Community Fisheries Atlas.

* Get tips for taking kids fishing and catching crappie, bluegills and yellow bass on our Ready to Fish website.

– Iowa DNR

