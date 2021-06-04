Lots of people caught the excitement of fishing last summer. It's easy to join the fun!
Free fishing weekend – this weekend, today through Sunday, June 6 – is a great time to learn how to fish, take your family fishing, or introduce a friend to fishing. Outdoor fun awaits at hundreds of Iowa lakes, thousands of miles of rivers or a neighborhood pond.
Here's a few tips for a fantastic fishing weekend.
* Keep the fun going all summer long – buy your fishing license today!
* Attend a free, hands-on fishing event to help get your family started. Check our general fishing calendar for a list of this weekend's fishing events.
* Find a list of stocked lakes and ponds that are easily accessible in neighborhood parks and along trails on our interactive Iowa Community Fisheries Atlas.
* Get tips for taking kids fishing and catching crappie, bluegills and yellow bass on our Ready to Fish website.