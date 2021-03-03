Audubon's Aleah Hermansen and AHSTW's Kailey Jones shared Player Of the Year honors for Western Iowa Conference girls' basketball, in honors announced this past week.
The Vikings also had big honors on the boys' side, as Raydden Grobe picked up the WIC's Player Of the Year honor.
Jones, a senior, repeat first-team all-WIC player and an all-stater a year ago, had a team-best 18.3 ppg and connected on just more than 50% of her shots from the field and 84% from the free-throw line. Her 309 rebounds and 38 blocks helped lead the Lady Vikes to a 17-7 season record, including an Iowa Class 2A regional final appearance; they went 11-4 in the WIC, placing them third.
Hermansen, a junior, helped lead Audubon to a 16-8 regular season record and 31 wins over two seasons; their 11-4 WIC record was good for fourth in the league. The Wheelers made an Iowa Class 1A regional semifinal appearance, where they fell to eventual state-bound Newell-Fonda. Hermansen's 16 ppg average was a team high, and included in that was her 1,000th-career point. Her 55 assists and 83 steals were also team highs.
Grobe, a junior, averaged 18.9 ppg and also collected 120 rebounds, 57 assists, 41 steals and 26 blocked shots. He led the Vikings to a 20-3 regular season record, 14-2 in the WIC. The latter record was good enough to tie with Treynor for the WIC title, and the two played for an Iowa Class 2A district championship.
Others earning honors for the girls were first-team selection junior Jaci Christensen of Audubon, and second-team picks Claire Denning and Claire Harris, both seniors from AHSTW. For the boys, AHSTW sophomore Brayden Lund was a first-team pick. On the second team was AHSTW's Kyle Sternberg and Riverside's Grady Jeppesen and Brogan Allensworth.
All-Western Iowa Conference basketball
GIRLS
Co-Players of the Year: Kailey Jones (sr., AHSTW); Aleah Hermensen (jr., Audubon).
First team: *Kailey Jones, sr., AHSTW; *Aleah Hermansen, jr., Audubon; *Clara Tiegland, soph., Treynor; Alexa Ahrenholtz, sr., IKM-Manning; Jaci Christensen, jr., Audubon; Kendra Kuck. jr., Underwood; Emilie Thompson, sr., Logan-Magnolia.
Second team: Claire Denning, sr., AHSTW; Aliyah Humphrey, soph., Underwood; Claire Harris, sr., AHSTW; Mandy Stogdill, sr., Treynor; Leah Hall, soph., Underwood; Alyssa Keller, sr., Treynor; Presley Pogge, sr., Tri-Center.
BOYS
Player of the Year: Raddyn Grobe (jr., AHSTW).
First team: *Raddyn Grobe, jr., AHSTW; *Leyton Nelson, sr., Tri-Center; *Tre Melby, sr., Logan-Magnolia; *Tim Zimmerman, sr., Treynor; Ethan Alfers, sr., Tri-Center; Sid Schaff, sr., Treynor; Brayden Lund, soph., AHSTW.
Second team: Kyle Sternberg, soph., AHSTW; Grady Jeppersen, fresh., Riverside; Trent Kozeal, sr., Tri-Center; Noah James, sr., Treynor; Blake Hall, sr., Underwood; Kyler Rasmussen, sr., IKM-Manning; Brogan Allensworth, sr., Riverside.
*Unanimous Selections.