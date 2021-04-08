TREYNOR – Area boys’ track teams had to wait a week to kick off their seasons, but it was worth the wait for Audubon at Tuesday’s Jerome Howe Relays in Treynor.
The Wheelers had a nice fourth-place showing in a talented field, and it was junior Gavin Smith had a hand in both of the team’s championships: the 400-meter hurdles in 56.13, and as anchor of the 400-meter shuttle hurdle relay (1:06.56, along with Joel Klocke, Brandon Jensen and Collin Bauer).
Smith also took second in the 110-meter hurdles (15.97). Thirds were by Matthew Beisswenger in the 200 (23.83) and the 4x400-meter relay in 3:43.89 (team of Beisswenger, Smith, Klocke and Manuel Beisswenger).
Exira-EHK came up empty scoring-wise. Top finishes were a pair of ninths: Braxton Marxen in the high jump (5’4”) and the 4x200 (1:45.38, with Jackson Radcliff, Trey Petersen, Marxen and Tyler Kingery).
Weather pending, the Wheeler and Spartan boys and girls were scheduled to run Thursday night at the AHSTW Co-Ed Invitational.