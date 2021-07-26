The Iowa High School Athletic Association announced this afternoon that, because of the weather forecast on Wednesday, the schedule has been adjusted.
The heat index is forecasted to reach between 105 and 110 degrees in Carroll, the site of the Class 1A and 2A games, and 100 and 105 in Iowa City, where the Class 3A and 4A games are being placed. As such, two sessions will be played at both sites. Air temperature at both sites are forecast to be in the mid- to upper-90s.
The early session at both locations will begin at 10 a.m., with the second game to follow at noon. The late sessions will be scheduled for a 6 p.m. start, with the following game at 8 p.m. There will be at least 40 minutes between games during each session.
In Carroll, both Class 1A and 2A are scheduled to play their semifinals on Wednesday. Class 3A will open the tournament in Iowa City with their quarterfinal contests; Class 4A games are Thursday, when cooler temperatures (still in the 90s) are forecast.
Games were previously scheduled for 11 a.m. starts for early sessions, and 4:30 p.m. (Carroll) and 5 p.m. (Iowa City) starts for late sessions.
Tickets already purchased remain good for their updated times. Tickets for this year’s tournament are sold in two-game sessions for each site and date. Spectators are encouraged to remain cool and hydrated prior to arriving at each site. Gates will open one hour before the start of each session. Spectators are permitted to enter both host sites with unopened water bottles.
This updated schedule is currently only set for games on Wednesday, the IHSAA said.