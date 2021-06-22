BASEBALL
CAM 4, Coon Rapids-Bayard 3:
- A showdown between two ranked Rolling Valley Conference teams saw the Iowa Class 1A seventh-ranked Cougars prevail over the No. 8 Crusaders Monday night in Anita.
The Cougars’ two runs in the bottom of the second inning gave the hosts a 4-2 lead, and it stood up as the Crusaders came through with a late run.
Lane Spieker and Joe Kauffman each had two hits, and Spieker had a solo home run with three RBIs, including the two-run single in the fourth that ultimately proved big for the Cougars.
Kauffman helped his own cause on the mound, giving up just two hits and striking out 12 while walking four. Colby Rich came in relief in the final two innings, striking out one and walking two without giving up a hit or earned run.
The Cougars and Crusaders split the regular-season series, as CR-B won the previous meeting, also by a 4-3 score. CAM leads the Rolling Valley with a 10-2 record, 16-3 overall. CR-B is second with a 10-3 league record, 16-5 overall.
Sidney 9, Griswold 8:
- A late rally by the Tigers fell just short in a Corner Conference loss to the league-leading Cowboys Monday night in Griswold.
Down 9-3 going into their final at-bat, the Tigers scored five runs but could not complete the rally.
Griswold had 11 hits on the night, with Aiden Kennedy and Zane Johnson each picking up two hits. Six different Tigers had one RBI each. Kameron Brownlee took the loss, as he and two other pitchers combined for seven hits and four strikeouts.
ACGC 9, Ogden 4:
- The third and fourth innings saw the Chargers put their most work in, with seven runs over the two innings providing more than enough runs in the eventual victory over the Bulldogs Monday night in Guthrie Center.
Newell Rogers and Reid Rumelhart each had two hits, while Charlie Crawford and Clayton Wardyn had a pair of RBI each in the victory. The Chargers also stole six bases, all helping to overcome three errors.
Brock Littler picked up the win, scattering five hits and giving up four earned runs in five innings of work.
Missouri Valley 5, AHSTW 0:
- The Vikings were shut out by the Big Reds Monday night in Missouri Valley.
Logan-Magnolia 6, Audubon 0:
- The Wheelers were limited to one hit, and six others got on base via a walk, but there was little else in the way of offense as the Panthers went on to the Western Iowa Conference victory Monday night in Logan.
Underwood 11, Riverside 1:
- The Bulldogs struck first, but the Eagles struck harder and more often in Monday’s contest at Underwood.
The Bulldogs, who were limited to three hits in the game, scored in the first inning off an Eagle error. However, the Eagles responded with five runs in the bottom half of the inning and steadily pulled away in an eventual five-inning contest.
SOFTBALL
ACGC 8, Ogden 1:
- The Chargers overcame an early 1-0 deficit to score the West Central Activities Conference win Monday night over the Bulldogs. Two runs in the fifth put the visitors away, and three more runs in the sixth iced the win.
CAM 12, Coon Rapids-Bayard 0:
- Eight runs in the fourth inning ended the game early and with that the Cougars’ 11th win of the year.
Maddy Holtz wielded the big bat, going 4-for-4 and scoring four runs and batting in one. Karys Hunt and Jenna Platt each had two RBI and five others besides Holtz drove in a run each.
Helen Riker picked up the win, giving up just three hits on the night.
Exira-EHK 12, Glidden-Ralston 0:
- Eleven runs in the first inning helped make for a short night against the Wildcats Monday night in Kimballton. Macy Emgarten threw the no-no.
The Spartans got just two hits, but took advantage of eight walks, three hit batters and several Wildcat errors to score their runs.
Griswold 5, Sidney 1:
- Brenna Rossell pitched the win for the Tigers, striking out 14 while allowing four hits. Dakota Reynolds was 3-for-4 with a double, two singles and an RBI.
AHSTW 3, Missouri Valley 1:
- The Lady Vikes scored their runs in the third inning and held on to win Monday night in Missouri Valley. Sienna Christian pitched three innings of relief, striking out six to pick up the win.
Riverside 3, Underwood 1:
- Kenna Ford picked up the win, striking out six and giving up four hits in the win. A two-run home run by Izzy Bluml helped fuel the Lady Dawgs’ win.
Audubon 11, Logan-Magnolia 8: Kali Irlmeier and Hannah Thygesen each had two hits and three RBIs to lead the Wheelers to a victory. Sydney Beyme r and Kylee Hartl added two hits and an RBI apiece.