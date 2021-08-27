ATLANTIC – There were flashes of brilliance shown by the Atlantic football team in Friday's season opener against Glenwood, the head coaching debut for Joe Brummer.
But the Rams used their size and skill up front to break open a two-touchdown game in the third quarter, and it was enough to spoil Brummer's first game and the Trojans' season opener as well, 38-0.
Most of the damage was done on the ground, with quarterback Brock Sell and running back Tate Mayberry scoring two touchdowns each to hold back the Trojans.
"They definitely got us more up front with their offensive line, and we've got to figure out some things up front with our O- and D-lines," said Brummer. "They took advantage of some things up front and we've got a lot to work on."
Yet, there were some positives for the Trojans, especially in the first half.
Both teams traded punts on their first respective possessions, and it was the Trojans who had the first big play when quarterback Caden Andersen connected with wide receiver Garrett McLaren for a 39-yard pass that put the Trojans in Rams' territory midway through the first period.
But the drive stalled, and the Rams then put together a nice eight play, 81-yard drive that ended with C.J. Carter going around the right side for the 5-yard score with 2:40 left.
Andersen hooked up with McLaren for another 18-yard pass that got the Trojans to their own 38, but could gain just four more yards on the drive.
Both teams then traded turnovers, with Ethan Sturm intercepting a fan-called-it Sell pass at the Trojans' 42, but unfortunately the Trojans turned the ball right back over two plays later.
The Rams took advantage, and Sell went 27 yards for the touchdown with 2:33 left in the first half.
"G-Mac played his butt off and made some spectacular catches," said Brummer. "He definitely kept us in the game and it was really a 7-0 game. We just gave them the ball inside the 30 and they capitalized. It's what good teams do, and they took advantage of our mistakes. We just can't allow those to happen an make sure we capitalize on their mistakes."
The Trojans were still in the game at halftime, but the up-front battle swung the Rams' way, as Mayberry's two touchdowns of 36 and 1 yards sandwiched Sell's keeper for 14 yards to basically put the game away. Sell's 31-yard field goal late in the game was just icing on the cake.
There's little secret, then, what Brummer and his coaching staff will be stressing to players next week in practice.
"Blocking and getting off blocking," he said.
The offensive weapons, at least the top two, might be more firmly known. Andersen took all the snaps at quarterback and threw for 144 yards, with McLaren's 87 yards on four receptions both team highs. The Trojans were held, though, to 35 yards on the ground, with Tanner O'Brien running up a team-high 28.
Penalties weren't too much of a concern, as both teams combined for just three flags on the night.
The Trojans now have to turn their attention toward a road trip next week (Sept. 3) against Kuemper Catholic at Carroll. The Trojans won the last two meetings, both at Carroll Athletic Stadium, but Brummer knows it won't be an easy game.
"Nobody's going to feel sorry for us. We've got to go back to the drawing board and play better every day," he said.