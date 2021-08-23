AVOCA – The annual AHSTW Lady Vikes volleyball invitational is Saturday, Aug. 28.
Four area teams – the host Lady Vikes, plus Atlantic, CAM and Riverside – are participating, plus Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson, Denison-Schleswig, Earlham and East Mills.
Games start at 8 a.m. with pool play, with the top two teams from each pool based on records (and then scoring criteria) moving on. The remaining four teams will play for a consolation championship.
The schedule is as follows:
Pool A, high school gym: AHSTW vs. Denison-Schleswig; CAM vs. Earlham; Denison-Schleswig vs. Earlham; AHSTW vs. CAM; CAM vs. Denison-Schleswig; AHSTW vs. Earlham.
Pool B, elementary gym: Atlantic vs. Riverside; Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson vs. East Mills; Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson vs. Riverside; Atlantic vs. East Mills; Atlantic vs. Riverside; Atlantic vs. Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson.
Consolation round, elementary gym: Pool A third vs. Pool B fourth; Pool B third vs. Pool A fourth. Championship to follow.
Championship round, high school gym: Pool A first vs. Pool B second; Pool B second vs. Pool A first. Championship to follow.