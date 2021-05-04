GRISWOLD – They had to go to Griswold to compete in their home invitational Monday night.
But the Atlantic boys’ and girls’ track teams were no doubt thankful to run for their hometown fans. After skipping the season altogether a year ago and an uncertain weather coming into Monday, the Trojans certainly took what they were given – a cool, breezy night that turned out to be sunny.
The Trojans showed they wanted to compete, returning the favor with a second-place boys’ finish and a strong third-place effort in the girls’ division at the meet, moved to Griswold this year because of ongoing construction at the home venue.
For the boys, this was their strongest performance of the season, winning six events. Craig Alan Becker and Colin Mullenix each won three events and also factored into a silver medal.
Becker won the 800- and 1600-meter runs, while Mullenix had a personal best time of 15.54 in the 110-meter hurdles while also winning the 400-meter hurdles. Both were part of the winning distance medley relay team, Mullenix with leg 3 and Becker the anchor. Both won one silver each: Becker as part of the 4x400-meter relay, Mullenix on the shuttle hurdle relay.
Additionally Zane Berg won his first 3200-meter run, pulling away late to win in 10:52.72.
“I knew it was going to be a tough mental day because of the strong wind on the backstretch, but sat (back) the whole race and then I kicked and won the mental battle,” said Berg. “The Glenwood kid for carrying me the first seven laps, that takes mental toughness.”
Drew Engler came back from a recent injury to place fifth.
“I knew it would be hard because of the winds and it was hard getting back because I had little to no training after breaking my arm,” said Engler. “I ran at Red Oak (Friday) and I think that meet went a lot better overall. (Monday, I) didn’t like my time so much so I hope to get better.”
For the girls, the Trojans got their two wins via the legs of Haley Rasmussen. The senior star won the 200- and 400-meter dashes. But it was a load of second place finishes that helped carry the Trojans to third on this night: Ava Rush in the 800-meter run (with a season-best 2:28.64), Caroline Pellett in the 100-meter hurdles and the 4x400- and 4x800-meter relays.
“It was a little bit different this year, but we were thankful to get the support that we did,” said Rasmussen. “There was quite a bit of wind at the beginning but I thought we adjusted and respionded well.
“i knew it wasn’t a night to get PRs with the backstretch wind so I went for placing and did the best for my team,” she continued. “We’ve got two big meets and got some big goals – obviously getting to state but that’s second we want that (Hawkeye Ten Conference) title.”
Most of the teams at Monday’s event were from the Hawkeye Ten, meaning this was something of a preview for Thursday’s big Hawkeye Ten Conference meet, hosted by Kuemper Catholic and set to take place at Carroll Athletic Stadium. It will also set the tone for the big Iowa Class 3A state qualifying meet Thursday, May 13, wherein Atlantic will be competing at Glenwood.
Trojan Invitational
Monday, May 3, at Griswold
Boys team scores: 1. Glenwood 135.5, 2. Atlantic 124, 3. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 111.5, 4. Clarinda 101.5, 5. Council Bluffs St. Albert 69, 6. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 56.5, 7. Red Oak 56, 8. Shenandoah 46, 9. Harlan 35.
Atlantic top 8 results
Long jump: 3. Gannon O’Hara 20’9”. Sprint medley: 8. Atlantic (O’Hara, Joe Weaver, Garrett Reynolds, Colten Tasto) 1:46.25. 3200: 1. Zane Berg 10:52.72, 5. Drew Engler 11:28.26. 4x800: 3. Atlantic (Caden Andersen, Alex Sonntag, Jayden Proehl, Bennett Whetstone) 9:10.46. Shuttle hurdle: 2. Atlantic (Garrett Reynolds, Joe Weaver, Zane Vance, Colin Mullenix) 1:05.75. 100: 6. Gannon O’Hara 11.57. Distance medley: 1. Atlantic (O’Hara, Vance, Mullenix, Craig Alan Becker) 3:45.60. 400: 4. Alex Sonntag 57.32, 8. Cooper Lamp 59.10. 4x200: 7. Atlantic (Weaver, Jackson McLaren, Dante Hedrington, Carter Pellett) 1:42.99. 110 hurdles: 1. Colin Mullenix 15.54, 7. Garrett Reynolds 17.39. 800: 1. Becker 2:03.44, 6. Andersen 2:13.67. 200: 8. Jackson McLaren 24.56. 400 hurdles: 1. Mullenix 57.46, 2. Zane Vance 59.04. 1600: 1. Becker 4:34.01, 6. Berg 5:01.55. 4x100: 6. Atlantic A (Weaver, Jackson McLaren, Hedrington, Garrett Reynolds) 48.35, 7. Atlantic B (Cooper Lamp, Korbin Johnson, Ethan Steffens, James McLaren) 49.86. 4x400: 2. Atlantic (Becker, Tasto, Colton Rasmussen, Pellett) 3:40.31.
Girls team scores: 1. Harlan 148.5, 2. Glenwood 134, 3. Atlantic 124, 4. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 88, 5. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 57, 6. Shenandoah 53.5, 7. Clarinda 44, 8. Council Bluffs St. Albert 31, 9. Creston 47, 10. Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 10.
Atlantic top 8 results
High jump: 3. Nicole Middents 4’8”. Discus: 8. Lauren Nicholas 92’6”. Long jump: 5. Haley Rasmussen 15’2”. Sprint medley: 3. Atlantic (Caroline Pellett, Alyssa Derby, Chloe Mullenix, Taylor McCreedy) 1:59.52. 3000: 3. Addie DeArment 12:28.99. 8. Laney Brosam 13:53.90. 4x800: 2. Atlantic (Madison Botos, Claire Pellett, Kennedy Goergen, Ava Rush) 10:44.83. Shuttle hurdle: 4. Atlantic (Makayla Atkinson, Nicholas, Avery Knuth, Faith Altman) 1:25.10. 100: 4. Derby 13.34. Distance medley: 3. Atlantic (Caroline Pellett, Middents, Goergen, McCreedy) 4:41.47. 400: 1. Rasmussen 1:03.85, 4. Chloe Mullenix 1:06.76. 4x200: 8. Atlantic (Madison Huddleson, Nicholas, Middents, Goergen) 2:02.58. 100 hurdles: 2. Caroline Pellett 17.15. 800: 2. Rush 2:28.64, 3. Claire Pellett 2:36.14. 200: 1. Rasmussen 26.48, 5. Derby 27.83. 400 hurdles: 3. Mullenix 1:11.52. 1500: 4. Taylor McCreedy 5:10.56, 7. Botos 5:46.09. 4x100: 5. Atlantic (Madison Huddleson, Caroline Pellett, Middents, Derby) 54.66. 4x400: 2. Atlantic (Rush, Mullenix, McCreedy, Rasmussen) 4:18.36.