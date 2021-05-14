GLENWOOD – The Atlantic track teams had an outstanding night at the Iowa Class 3A state qualifying meet Thursday.
And as a result of all their hard work throughout the season, the Trojans will be sending 15 events between the boys and girls on to the state track meet May 20-22 in Des Moines.
Arguably biggest girls’ win of the night came off the legs of Ava Rush in the 800-meter run. She ran third for most of the race but came on strong coming around the final turn and passed by Harlan’s Kaia Bieker in the final 20 meters to win with a personal best of 2:21.09, a full 0.42 ahead of Bieker.
The Trojan girls had three wins, with Haley Rasmussen having a hand in two: the sprint medley relay, where she ran anchor and helped Caroline Pellett, Alyssa Derby and Chloe Mullenix win in 1:53.73, and her 200-meter dash time of 26.88.
Runners-up were the 4x800-meter relay, Taylor McCreedy in the 3000-meter run, Rasmussen in the 400-meter dash and Mullenix in the 400-meter hurdles.
For the boys, Craig Alan Becker was a three-event winner, taking the 800- and 1600-meter dashes and anchoring the distance medley relay. The four-senior grouping of Colin Mullenix, Joe Weaver, Zane Vance and Garrett Reynolds won the shuttle hurdle relay, while a grouping of primarily underclassmen – Caden Andersen, Alex Sonntag, Jayden Proehl and Bennett Whetstone – took the 4x800-meter relay in 8:38.74.
Mullenix was a four-event winner. In addition to his part in the distance medley and shuttle hurdle relays, he won the 110-high and 400-meter low hurdles.
Rounding out the eight automatic qualifiers for Atlantic: Vance’s runner-up finish in the 400-meter hrudles.
The Trojan girls had at least four events on the bubble: McCreedy in the 1500-meter run, the distance medley relay and Addie DeArment in the 3000-meter run. The 4x400-meter relay also could make the cut.
The Trojan boys also could have as many as four events that may earn at-large spots, including Zane Berg int he 3200-meter run, Gannon O’Hara in the 100-meter dash, Garrett Reynolds in the 110-meter high hurdles and the 4x100-meter relay.
The top 2 finishes in each event automatically qualify, but eight more athletes or relay teams in each event from the remaining best times across the state also go.
Iowa Class 3A SQM
Thursday, May 13, at Glenwood
Boys team scores: 1. Glenwood 172, 2. Atlantic 135, 3. Harlan 120, 4. Sioux City Heelan 89, 5. Denison-Schleswig 63, 6. Carroll 60, 7. Clarke 47, 8. Creston 43.
Atlantic top 8 results
Long jump: 7. Gannon O’Hara 19’4.5”. Sprint medley: 5. Atlantic 1:42.93. 3200: 3. Zane Berg 10:33.06, 4. Drew Engler 10:57.38. 4x800: 1. Atlantic (Caden Andersen, Alex Sonntag, Jayden Proehl, Bennett Whetstone) 8:38.74. Shuttle hurdle: 1. Atlantic (Garrett Reynolds, Joe Weaver, Zane Vance, Colin Mullenix) 1:02.57. 100: 4. O’Hara 11.79. Distance medley: 1. Atlantic (O’Hara, Zane Vance, Mullenix, Craig Alan Becker) 3:36.48. 400: 4. Colten Tasto 54.66, 6. Sonntag 56.06. 4x200: 4. Atlantic 1:38.41. 110 hurdles: 1. Mullenix 16.20, 4. Reynolds 16.85. 800: Becker 2:00.35. 400 hurdles: 1. Mullenix 56.20, 2. Vance 57.00. 1600: 1. Becker 4:32.01, 3. Berg 4:50.25. 4x100: 3. Atlantic 47.22. 4x400: 4. Atlantic 3:40.49.
Girls team scores: 1. Glenwood 157, 2. Harlan 132, 3. Atlantic 107, 4. Carroll 88, 5. Sioux City Heelan 77, 6. Clarke 70, 7. Denison-Schleswig 62, 8. Creston 38.
Atlantic top 8 results
High jump: 7. Nicole Middents 4’6”. Discus: 6. Lauren Nicholas 100’5”. Sprint medley: 1. Atlantic (Caroline Pellett, Alyssa Derby, Chloe Mullenix, Haley Rasmussen) 1:53.73. 3000: 2. Taylor McCreedy 11:21.46, 4. Addie DeArment 12:13.28. 4x800: 2. Atlantic (Madison Botos, Claire Pellett, Kennedy Goergen, Ava Rush) 10:14.77. Shuttle hurdle: 6. Atlantic 1:20.45. 100: 8. Middents 14.36. Distance medley: 3. Atlantic 4:26.70. 400: 2. Rasmussen 1:01.58. 4x200: 6. Atlantic 1:57.73. 100 hurdles: 7. Caroline Pellett 17.56. 800: 1. Ava Rush 2:21.09, 7. Claire Pellett 2:32.12. 200: 1. Haley Rasmussen 26.88. 400 hurdles: 2. Chloe Mullenix 1:09.42. 1500: 3. Taylor McCreedy 5:08.31. 4x100: 5. Atlantic 53.02. 4x400: 4. Atlantic 4:15.55.