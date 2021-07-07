EMERSON – Chat Mobility, a wireless telecommunications service provider in southwest Iowa has purchased the Iowa High School Sports Network (IHSSN), which holds exclusive media rights for the Iowa High School Athletic Association’s (IHSAA) championship events.
Chat Mobility bought the company from Krogman & Associates who founded IHSSN. Chat Mobility also formed a new limited liability company called: iP Broadcasting & Media, LLC., d/b/a, Iowa High School Sports Network to manage and operate IHSSN.
Brian Spurgeon, general manager of Chat Mobility, is very pleased to announce this transaction. “The acquisition aligns with our business objectives and strategies and reflects our commitment to serve those who continue to support us.”
The company will be run by Alan DeBolt, who has been with Chat Mobility for over 22 years. DeBolt will serve as IHSSN’s executive director and says viewers of IHSSN’s two championship events will continue to experience high quality broadcasts starting with this year’s state baseball championship games. “Broadcast professionalism is a component that trademarks IHSSN. Like our predecessor, we will continue to showcase the talents of the Iowa high school state championship events for the boys’ association, the represented schools, their student athletes/coaches and communities. We also look forward to partnering with the Iowa High School Athletic Association in this journey.”
Tom Keating, executive director of the Iowa High School Athletic Association, said he looks forward to working with the new company. “We are excited to see Chat Mobility work to enhance the production of our championship events. Their leadership has shown a sincere interest in showcasing the young people of Iowa.”
The Iowa High School Sports Network currently produces nearly 80 high school championship events each year, including boys’ state basketball, football, wrestling, baseball, and CO-ED state track. Viewers can watch the live stream through IHSSN.com or via the Watch IHSSN App found on many platforms including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android and Apple iOS devices. IHSSN encourages you to also check your regional TV and cable listings throughout the state.