BASEBALL
Audubon:
- Tuesday’s game vs. Tri-Center was probably one to forget for the Wheeler baseball team. A 15-run second inning by the Trojans was the low point in the 19-4 loss at Neola.
The Wheelers were guilty of six errors, many of those in the fateful inning. The pitching didn’t help their cause, either, giving up 10 walks, all but one in the first two innings.
Joel Klocke got a solo home run as one of the few highlights for the Wheelers.
The Wheelers won their game Monday vs. IKM-Manning, 7-4. Aiden Alt allowed four earned runs on 10 hits and four walks in the Wheelers’ victory.
Braden Wessell, Gavin Smith and Cooper Nielsen each had two RBIs, while Smith and Ethan Klocke had two singles each.
Exira-EHK:
- The Spartans’ game vs. Earlham became an offensive shootout, but only in the eighth inning.
The game was tied at 1-apiece after seven innings, and in the top of the eighth, the Cardinals erupted for six runs. The Spartans fought back and scored four, but it was not enough.
SOFTBALL
Audubon:
- The week began with the Wheelers taking advantage of mistakes and walks by their opponents in wins over IKM-Manning and Tri-Center, both 13-1 wins.
The Wheelers took advantage of eight walks and plenty of Wolves errors to compensate for just five hits in Monday’s victory. Mattie Nielsen had a home run. A five-run second inning broke the game open for the Wheelers, while Kali Irlmeier struck out five and scattered five hits.
In Tuesday’s win over Tri-Center, the Wheelers scored four runs in the first, second and fifth innings to end the game early vs. the Trojans Tuesday night in Neola.
Exira-EHK:
- The Spartans split two non-conference contests earlier this week, beating Orient-Macksburg 11-0 while losing to Earlham 8-5.
Against O-M on Monday, the Wheelers jumped out to a 5-0 lead after two innings and then put the game away in the fourth with another two runs.
The Earlham game Tuesday was back and forth, with the Cardinals putting up two insurance runs in the top of the seventh to come away with the hard-fought win. No statistics on either game were posted as of mid-week by Varsity Bound Iowa.
The Spartans also played three games at the Atlantic Trojan Softball Invitational, where they went 2-1 on the day. After shaking off an 11-1 loss to Harlan, the Spartans came back with two solid wins: 6-4 over Creston and 17-2 over Red Oak.
Shay Burmeister had two hits and the game’s lone RBI in the loss to the Cyclones. The damage was done by the time the Spartans got on the board, as Harlan was already up 8-0.
The Spartans came back against Creston, going up 4-1 in the second inning and 6-2 after five, before holding off a late Panther rally. An 11-run second inning put the game away against Red Oak in their final game of the day.