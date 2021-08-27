ATLANTIC – Atlantic High School officials issued the following letter Friday on parking procedures for home football games this fall at the Trojan Bowl, for both home and visiting fans:
“With the opening of the 2021 varsity football season, we will have a few small changes from last year in regards to parking at home football games on Friday nights.
“We will open both the main Northwest gate and the East Gate next to the visitor stands at 3:30 p.m. when there is a ninth grade opening game, and 5:30 p.m. for a varsity only game.
“Visiting and home buses will be using the grass field between Washington and the middle school. No fans are to park in this area. We will have some spots coned off in the middle school lot for the buses to get in and out of the grass lot more easily.
“Most of the middle school parking lot, though, will be available to use. Please do not park along the temporary fence near the middle school auditorium. Behind Schuler elementary will still be reserved for workers, officials and handicap.
“Fans may also park along Ed Podolak Drive, in the lot at Washington Elementary and in the grass area to the east of the Trojan Bowl. If you have trouble walking or are handicap, this area on the east side of the Trojan Bowl is not recommended.